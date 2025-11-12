Reluctant David Stearns Blocks $102M Star’s Mets Return as Blue Jays Plot Major Offseason Heist, Deems Insider

In 2025, the Blue Jays’ bullpen posted only a 64.6 percent save conversion rate and 23 blown saves in the regular season. Then, the uneven delivery of Jeff Hoffman with a 4.37 ERA and seven blown saves revealed all the cracks in the team’s closing games. Such late-inning uncertainties have placed the $102M elite closer in the spotlight. And while John Schneider’s team is linked to the elite closer, the Mets could determine whether the Jays’ hope becomes a reality.

Steve and Alex Cohen have always admired Edwin Díaz. The All-Star closer has delivered a perfect season with a 1.63 ERA and 97 strikeouts in 66 ⅓ innings. He also converted 28 of 31 save opportunities. That is why Tim Britton of The Athletic said the team “needs to bring back Díaz, however much it costs.”

While the ownership leans toward Diaz, David Stearns may restrain. As per Ken Rosenthal and Will Sammon, “President of baseball operations David Stearns, however, is known for his discipline. And the free-agent market is deep in late-inning relievers, from Devin Williams and Robert Suarez to Ryan Helsley and Pete Fairbanks to Luke Weaver and Raisel Iglesias, among others.”

Stearns may not be confident in Diaz.

In 2022, he signed a 5-year, $102M deal. But now, Diaz has decided to opt out and enter free agency. But Stearns is very much aware that other top free agents like Devin Williams (4.79 ERA in 67 games), Robert Suárez (2.97 ERA in 70 appearances), and Ryan Helsley (4.50 ERA) will be available this season. So, he can distribute the money and hire multiple stars instead of one high-cost closer.

However, Diaz, who is considered the pitching version of Alonso, has thrived effectively under Citi Field. Still, his hefty salary prediction – $82 million per MLB Trade Rumors – could be a concern.

And in that context, if the Blue Jays’ payroll goes north of $300 million, especially with Daulton Varsho, George Springer, and Kevin Gausman, all heading to free agency next season, they may just sign Diaz this season.

David Stearns may not be ready for an expensive reunion, so the front office is leaning toward a fresh start to revive their shaky rotation.

Framber Valdez could be the ace the Mets have been waiting for

According to CBS Sports’ Dayn Perry, the Mets could make a serious sprint at the 2-time All-Star, who has been the most reliable arm in baseball for years.

With an estimated 6-year, $200 million contract on the horizon, adding Framber Valdez would not come cheaply. But for Steve Cohen, money has never been the problem when it comes to hunting wins.

Valdez comes with more than just numbers.

His solid 3.20 ERA since 2021, together with his postseason experience and leadership, make him the perfect pitcher the Mets are looking for after Max Scherzer and Jacob deGrom left. Along with that, his 3.66 ERA over 31 starts in 2025, which is considered a down year, outperformed nearly every arm in the Mets’ rotation.

If Stearns and Cohen really want to change their disappointing 2025 season, adding Valdez could be the best decision.