Reluctant David Stearns Pushed to Reunite With Ex-Mets Star as Phillies Hesitate on New Deal

The Mets have not added an everyday position player this offseason after missing on Kyle Schwarber. But now they can sign someone who has worked with Schwarber and was a Met before, and fans are pushing David Stearns to go and get this deal done.

“That brings us to the one reunion that does make some sense… is Harrison Bader,” said Locked on Mets host Ryan Finkelstein. “If you sign Bader, you’re getting an above-average defensive center fielder who last year was also an above-average hitter, a very well-rounded player.”

After Kyle Tucker and Cody Bellinger headlined the market, few everyday center fielders like Harrison Bader remain available. After trading Brandon Nimmo, New York needs center-field stability without committing to another long contract immediately. Among remaining free agents, Bader stands out after hitting .277 with 17 homers last season.

His projected deal is around 2 years and $20 to $22 million, which fits that short-term approach.

The Philadelphia Phillies‘ front office is weighing whether to re-sign Bader after his strong deadline stretch finish.

With the Phillies needing outfield help, the Mets’ presence complicates negotiations and raises bidding pressure. Philadelphia’s uncertainty increases the likelihood that other teams can engage Bader without immediate bidding escalation. Harrison Bader’s .824 OPS in 50 Phillies games keeps his market active despite limited center-field demand.

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA Philadelphia Phillies at Milwaukee Brewers Sep 1, 2025 Milwaukee, Wisconsin, USA Philadelphia Phillies outfielder Brandon Marsh 16, outfielder Harrison Bader 2 and outfielder Max Kepler 17 celebrate a 10-8 win over the Milwaukee Brewers at American Family Field. Milwaukee American Family Field Wisconsin USA, EDITORIAL USE ONLY PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxONLY Copyright: xMichaelxMcLoonex 20250901_lbm_ma9_167

Concerns remain, since his 2025 production leaned on a .359 BABIP and rising strikeout rate. From 2022 to 2024, he posted a 79 wRC+ and reduced offensive value overall league-wide. Those numbers explain why teams hesitate to offer guarantees beyond short-term, incentive-heavy structures in current markets.

For the New York Mets, caution matters because center-field defense alone cannot offset inconsistent offense over seasons.

Still, Bader delivers tangible value with defense, posting 7 Outs Above Average last year there. That reliability would stabilize the Mets while pushing Tyrone Taylor into a more suitable role. A reunion also aligns with roster flexibility, allowing prospects time without forcing immediate pressure upward.

If priced correctly, Bader offers the Mets a measured upgrade in a thinning market today.

This is where patience stops being passive and starts becoming policy for David Stearns. Harrison Bader profiles as a starting center fielder who can stabilize defense without requiring a long-term commitment. If Philadelphia hesitates and New York acts, this reunion would reflect roster prioritization rather than a shift toward high-end free-agent spending.

The Mets have another outfielder in play other than Harrison Bader

The noise around the Mets has gotten predictable. Every path seems to circle back to the same familiar solution, as if options stop existing once a former favorite enters the chat. Harrison Bader keeps getting pushed as the answer, loudly and repeatedly. But while that chorus grows, the Mets have quietly kept Luis Robert Jr. very much in view.

The New York Mets are exploring options to fill their center-field gap after Pete Alonso and Brandon Nimmo’s departures left the lineup exposed. Luis Robert Jr. is on their radar because he offers speed, right-handed power, and strong defensive skills in center field. In 2025, Robert hit .223 with 14 home runs, 53 RBIs, and 33 stolen bases across 110 games, showing productive versatility.

His contract includes $20 million owed in 2026 with a club option for the same amount in 2027, making him controllable for multiple seasons.

A potential trade could involve prospects like Jonah Tong, Blade Tidwell, or Brandon Gordon, plus developmental arms such as Jose Chirinos. The White Sox would gain pitching depth while clearing Robert’s salary, aligning with their rebuild timeline. For the Mets, Robert would provide a true everyday center fielder, allowing better defensive alignment and reducing reliance on makeshift options.

Adding him would strengthen the lineup for contention, providing both proven talent and strategic flexibility in the NL East.

Luis Robert Jr. could quietly solve the Mets’ center-field headache without the usual fan theatrics. Harrison Bader remains the loud favorite, but Robert’s skills offer more consistent production and defensive reliability. If New York acts smart, adding Robert might finally turn whispers into serious NL East contention.