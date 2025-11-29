Reports of Divide in Mets Locker Room Surface After Juan Soto Snubbed Francisco Lindor Leadership

Sounds like there’s been some turbulence in the Mets clubhouse again. If you remember, the last time we heard about friction was back in 2021, when Jeff McNeil and Francisco Lindor reportedly got into it behind closed doors. Things seemed quiet after that, at least until this year.

Now, heading into the 2025 season, a lot of Mets fans were pushing for Lindor to become the team captain officially. This would make him the first one since David Wright retired in 2018. But then Juan Soto chimed in with a different opinion, saying Starling Marte is actually the real leader of that team.

And if that already hints at a bit of tension, there’s been yet another rumor of issues between Lindor and McNeil.

“Francisco Lindor and Jeff McNeil got into a heated confrontation after the June 20th game in Philly, and Lindor and Soto had a chilly relationship,” The Mets Newsletter cited MLB insider Mike Puma.

Well, this time, the spat between Lindor and McNeil didn’t get physical like it did back in 2021. And thankfully, there were no bizarre excuses involving animals (if you know what we mean). It’s reported that after a defensive mistake in a June 20 loss to the Phillies, Francisco Lindor let Jeff McNeil have it, verbally. And that led to a very tense moment between them, though nothing physically happened.

So yes — when you see those pale faces in the Mets clubhouse mid-season, it’s probably not nerves from a close game… But something deeper: veteran players like Lindor, McNeil, and even Juan Soto are clashing behind the scenes. Clearly, this clubhouse could use a reboot.

But there’s a chance things might calm down sooner than you think. Reportedly, the Mets just landed two-time Gold Glove second baseman Marcus Semien from the Rangers. This could lead to Jeff McNeil being moved elsewhere, especially with only a year left on his deal.

If that happens, the clubhouse dynamics could get a lot healthier. That said, no reports yet that Juan Soto has reconsidered who he thinks is the captain.

The Mets already made a similar move with Brandon Nimmo

Well, just like Juan Soto, it seems Brandon Nimmo also wasn’t thrilled about Francisco Lindor potentially taking the captain’s armband. According to former Mets reliever Adam Ottavino, Nimmo was reportedly upset at the idea of Lindor becoming captain. And the result? After 14 years with the organization, Nimmo is now headed to the Rangers.

So while it doesn’t seem like Soto will be heading out any time soon, the writing could be on the wall for Jeff McNeil.

He’s already appeared on New York’s trade wish-list. And with teams like the Pirates showing interest, a trade might be just around the corner. If that happens, maybe we’ll finally get a break from all the clubhouse drama in New York.

And honestly, that might be what this team needs most. The Mets aren’t short on talent, but chemistry has clearly been a weak spot.

So, if the front office is willing to shake things up and bring in guys who fit better together, it could finally push the team in the right direction. Fans want to see baseball, and maybe this is the season where the club finally draws that line.