“Rest in Peace, My Girl”- Ex-MLB Star Pens Emotional Note After Wife’s Tragic Demise

One look at former MLB outfielder Gorkys Hernández’s Instagram account, and you’d know just how much he cherished his wife. From family pictures celebrating Christmas to vacations, he’d constantly post Deisy Tovar with captions praising her. But all that came to an end after he confirmed the passing of his wife in the devastating earthquake in Venezuela.

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The disaster happened on Wednesday, but the player wasn’t certain of her fate until Sunday. After initially asking the media to avoid spreading false information, Hernández himself penned an emotional tribute for Deisy Tovar via his official Instagram.

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“You are, and always will be, the queen of my life — the most beautiful, kindest, and most precious woman, the best woman in the world,” Hernández wrote in the post.

“You were always the one who found a way to lift me up during my darkest moments. You were, and always will be, the most beautiful woman in my life. You will always be with me, every hour of every day.

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“I love you. Rest in peace, my girl.”

Deisy Maria Tovar De Hernandez was in Hotel Eduard in La Guaira when the earthquake hit on June 24. It was a 7.2 magnitude wave, followed in seconds by a 7.5-magnitude one. The hotel and countless other buildings collapsed, trapping hundreds of people beneath them. Local media outlets mentioned Tovar as one of the missing persons. And there were even photos of Gorkys Hernández, appearing devastated around the rubble, circulated on the internet.

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However, on June 26, the athlete thanked everyone for their support with a small request in an Instagram post.

“We still have not confirmed my wife’s condition. This is a very difficult time for me and my family. I only ask the media, please do not spread false information. Thank you very much. 💔,” Hernández wrote.

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A day after that, he got the news and confirmed the death of the love of his life.

Deisy was one of several family members of players on the La Guaira Delfines. The family members were staying at the hotel while the players were preparing to play against the Aragua Tigres. The game, however, got suspended as the players rushed back to the place to make sure their families were safe.

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The country suffered the worst earthquake in over a century, and La Guaira was the official disaster zone. Six other states are suffering huge impacts, including the capital, Caracas. Official reports suggest more than 430 aftershocks and 70,000 families affected. The official death toll as of 3:00 pm on June 27 was 1,430, with 3,238 injured. Some reports suggest that the tremors were felt as far as 1,000 miles away.

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Gorkys Hernández played 6 seasons in the major league, and his longest tenure (3 years) was with the Giants. He also had short stints with the Marlins, Pirates, and Red Sox. The outfielder retired from MLB in 2019 before joining the Venezuelan Professional Baseball League. He married Daisy Tovar in 2025, and according to multiple sources, she had a daughter from a previous relationship.

Hernández chose to take care of the family and carry on in the absence of his beloved partner.

“Guide me to keep moving forward and to lift up our family,” he added. “You taught me to be strong through life’s challenges, which is never easy. But you want me this way, and that is how it will be.”