“Ridiculous”- Yankees Manager Holds Nothing Back After Willson Contreras’ Outburst Ignites Benches Clearing at Fenway

On Friday, the Boston Red Sox recorded a second straight victory against their biggest rivals, the New York Yankees. As the two archrivals clashed at Fenway Park, Willson Contreras’ temper added fuel to the fire. His outburst sparked a benches-clearing incident that the Yankees’ manager addressed postgame.

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During Boston’s 6-1 win over the Yankees, Contreras made it clear he was not a fan of Will Warren’s high and inside pitches. After drawing a walk in the fifth inning, Contreras exchanged a few heated words with Warren in the basepaths. The interaction drew the bullpens and dugouts from both teams onto the field. However, it did not escalate much as both teams exited the diamond after a brief verbal altercation. Skipper Aaron Boone dubbed the whole situation ridiculous following the match.

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“I think we all see how ridiculous it was. Let’s just leave it alone,” Boone told the reporters, per YES Network.

One of the best hitters for the Red Sox this season, Contreras (.281 BA) drove in a pair of runs and a homer in his three at-bats on Friday. During his third at-bat in the fifth, the Red Sox 1B appeared to have a problem with a 92-mph pitch that was inside. It was Warren’s second throw to Contreras in that frame. For the next pitch, he was standing with his arms over the middle of the plate, appearing to challenge Warren to throw an inside pitch.

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“I think that’s what he does a lot,” Boone said about Contreras, per YES Network. “His arms hang over the plate, so I don’t know where we’re supposed to go. I think there’s probably a method to what he’s doing. He probably wants that.”

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Warren threw two more balls, walking Contreras. As the sixth pitch also went inside, Contreras angrily threw his gear while making his way to first base. On the way, he yelled at the Yankees’ pitcher.

It was a tough night for Will Warren, as he took his third loss of the season. He allowed 5 earned runs on 7 hits, spiking his ERA to 3.85.

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“I’m trying to make a pitch up and in,” Warren told MLB.com after the game. “I’m making a pitch, being competitive. He said something, so I said something back. … I’m trying to get in the zone, and he’s playing games in the box.”

Contreras’ outburst did not stop as he kept aiming more words at Warren. The situation forced umpire Clint Vondrak and Paul Goldschmidt to intervene, causing other players to clear the benches and join in. Red Sox manager Chad Tracy reportedly called the whole fiasco a “picnic.”

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When Contreras joined the Red Sox in the offseason, he had reportedly promised to “play with some emotions” when it came to the Yankees. After the benches-clearing incident against the Minnesota Twins in May, when he collided with Victor Caratini, Contreras found himself again at the middle of a mess.