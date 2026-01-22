Rift Cracks Open in Blue Jays as Real Reason Behind Bo Bichette’s Exit Emerges, per Insider

After the Blue Jays fell to the Dodgers in a dramatic Game 7 of the World Series, fans were already dreaming about a big comeback in 2026 led by Vladimir Guerrero Jr. and Bo Bichette. However, the writings were becoming clearer on the wall after the Jays fell short of showing the same enthusiasm for retaining Bichette as they did for Vladimir Guerrero Jr.

So, Bichette landing with another team was inevitable, but it was surely a gut punch, especially in what has otherwise been a strong offseason for Toronto, with $337 million already spent on free agents. Now, former Jays 2B Whit Merrifield added a new twist, suggesting that the relationship between Bichette and the organization may not have been on the best of terms lately, and that a rift is reported.

So, what could initiate the tussle between the two?

“You know, like any relationship, there’s going to be times along the road that you’re gonna have disagreements. And it’s a very common thing when you’re around people for a long time… And it’s not that I think that they ended on bad terms, but I think it was probably best for both parties that it ended up somewhere,” Merrifield shared via the 6ix inning Stretch Podcast.

Well, Merrifield never spelled out what went wrong between Bichette and the Blue Jays, but he definitely hinted at a real disconnect. But why?

Money could be a reason!

Recently, Bo Bichette shared what really happened between him and the Blue Jays during the 2025 season and beyond. Speaking to Sportsnet, Bichette said the two sides stayed in contact throughout the offseason.

Reportedly, Bichette was aiming high in free agency, seeking a deal in the $300 million range. And if you remember, he even turned down a seven-year, $200 million offer from the Phillies. The Blue Jays, meanwhile, were never reported to have put a comparable offer on the table. So maybe it’s not entirely fair to say Toronto didn’t try at all. It seems more like the two sides just couldn’t find common ground regarding money.

But is that all?

Merrifield doesn’t think so. “There was some stuff that went on with Bo and the Jays, as far as you know, some of the front office and coaching staff that I think maybe tainted that relationship a little bit,” Merrifield added.

So, there might be some internal tussle between Bichette and the Jays’ coaching staff, which could also lead to his exit. And there’s plenty of evidence to back that up. For instance, re-signing Bichette never seemed to be a top priority for the front office. Instead, the Jays poured money into other moves like handing pitcher Dylan Cease a $210 million deal and bringing in Japanese star Kazuma Okamoto! And there’s more.

From the very beginning of the offseason, Kyle Tucker was clearly their main target, with Bichette more of a fallback option. It wasn’t until Tucker signed with the Dodgers that Toronto finally turned its attention to Bichette. But by then, it was already too late.

Hence, the break turned out to be the best outcome for both the player and the organization.

What’s next for Bo Bichette with the Mets?

Since landing with the Mets, Bichette is already checking off some firsts. Most notably, he’s begun transitioning to third base, something we’ve never really seen from him before.

Notably, that spot was held last season by Brett Baty, who set career highs in home runs and RBIs over 130 games before missing the final week with a right oblique injury.

Now, Bichette is getting reps at third, and clearly, the Mets see something there that makes them believe he can make an impact. And if the move works, they’ll look like geniuses.

But if it doesn’t, they always have the option of sliding him back to his usual position.

If you remember, Bichette has done his best work with the bat during his years in Toronto, even if his defense has always been a question mark. The big unknown now is how the Mets plan to use him at a new position. And whether that gamble helps them bounce back from last season’s disappointment.