Rift in Phillies Clubhouse Deepens as Bryce Harper Reacts After President’s Controversial Remark, Per Report

Bryce Harper has exceeded every expectation as the face of the franchise since he entered Philadelphia in 2019. But he ended the 2025 season with a .261 average and .844 OPS, his worst since 2019 and 2016, respectively. The 33-year-old also struggled during the Phillies’ brief postseason run before their NLDS loss, averaging only .200 and one extra-base hit across four games. So, when the President of Baseball Operations, Dave Dombrowski, gave him his evaluation, the cornerstone was, of course, not thrilled.

Phillies Tailgate tweeted a quote from MLB insider Jon Heyman that claims: “Harper was said by people connected to the Phillies to be ‘pissed off’ over [Dombrowski’s] comments, which were shockingly candid by today’s usually sanitized standards.”

Harper, 33, is one of the game’s most influential players as a two-time National League MVP and an eight-time All-Star. But Dombrowski’s comments during his end-of-season news conference Thursday added a layer of uncertainty around Harper.

“He’s still a quality player. He’s still an All-Star-caliber player,” Dombrowski said Thursday. “He didn’t have an elite season like he has had in the past. And I guess we only find out if he becomes elite or if he continues to be good… Can he rise to the next level again? I don’t really know that answer. He’s the one who will dictate that more than anything else.”

Additionally, with Harper asking for an extension last season but Dombrowski clearly stating how he has never re-negotiated a contract with multiple years left, the question only looms further. There have also been rumors about the team possibly trading him this offseason.

According to Heyman, though, that’s not true. Harper signed a 13-year, $330 million deal when he signed with the Phillies in 2019. Having played his sixth season with them, he still has six years and approximately $153 million remaining. It is worth noting that he doesn’t have a no-trade clause in his agreement. But trading him, at least for now, is not on the Phillies’ minds.

“Bryce Harper’s not getting traded,” Dombrowski clarified the trade stance. “He’s a great player. He’s a future Hall of Famer. He’s a cornerstone of our franchise, and we look to have him be with us a long, long time.”

Though Harper himself remained silent on Dombrowski’s comment, his agent Scott Boras shared his perspective.

“Bryce shares in the frustration of the Phillies not being a world champion… the metrics are clearly there that he’s among the top in the game, Boras told MLB.com. “The only issue that I was surprised by is that Dave did not say that Bryce Harper missed a month of the season [with a right wrist injury], and therefore his numbers volume-wise weren’t there… and how they can improve is that he’s got to get more pitches to hit.”

Harper’s batting average this regular season was .261, with 27 homers, 75 RBIs, and an .844 OPS (his lowest since the 2016 mark of .814). And this season, he posted his second-lowest OPS+ of 129 since his 2019 season, when he posted 126, but his OPS still ranked 22nd among 145 qualified players, even though Harper saw pitches in the zone only 43% of the time.

“You put gas in the tank and the Harperi – meaning the Ferrari – works,” Boras suggested.

Certainly, we can see why he believes in his client. Harper has made All-Star Games in two of the last four seasons, finished sixth in the voting for National League MVP in 2024, and has continued to serve as the anchor of the Phillies’ lineup while also becoming their regular first baseman after shifting from the outfield following a Tommy John surgery in November 2022.

He was also ready to move to first base permanently after volunteering at the position following Rhys Hoskins’ season-ending ACL injury in March 2023. But this public spat is the team’s biggest headache, and these trade rumors grew so loud that Dombrowski had to respond.

Dombrowski’s Damage Control and the Phillies’ Busy Offseason

“This thing’s got a life of its own. Now I’ve been reading that, ‘Oh, the Phillies may trade Bryce Harper.’ That couldn’t be further from the truth,” Dombrowski said on Foul Territory. “We love him. We think he’s a great player. He’s an essential part of our team. I’ve seen him have better years. I look for him to have better years.”

The remarks came shortly after his year-end comments questioning whether Harper could return to an elite level, noted by ESPN. The timing added weight, as Harper’s age, dip in 2025 performance, and key upcoming roster decisions had amplified organizational pressure and fueled the rumor mill. And while Dombrowski managed this PR crisis, big roster decisions loom over the team’s head. Several key players like Kyle Schwarber, catcher J.T. Realmuto, and starter Ranger Suárez are now free agents and are expected to command a massive contract.

Also, outfielder Nick Castellanos has an uncertain future with the team as a June dugout incident strained his relationship with management. Meanwhile, some moves are already locked in for 2026. Rob Thomson is reportedly safe for the next season. Reliever José Alvarado is expected to return after serving an 80-game PED suspension last season. In injury news, ace Zack Wheeler is recovering from surgery. And he is expected to be back on the mound by May 2026.

For now, Dombrowski has already set an ultimatum for Harper– return to the elite levels or find a new home, if not this season, then the next. Nothing is fixed until the 33-year-old gets his extension.