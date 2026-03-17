Riley Greene Comes to 21YO Tigers Teammate’s Rescue After Red Sox Veteran Ignites Ugly Feud

A flashy appearance, a few on-field mistakes, and a veteran’s sharp criticism ignited a debate that has split the baseball world. Now, Tigers outfielder Riley Greene is stepping in to defend his 21-year-old teammate, Max Clark.

When the Detroit Tigers’ top prospect Max Clark made a flashy appearance against the Atlanta Braves on February 24, the Red Sox veteran Jeff Frye had some critical views on the matter. Clark fired back, turning the situation ugly. But now, his teammate, Riley Greene, has come to his rescue.

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“That’s who he is. That’s his personality. That’s who he wants to be, and that’s ok. I believe it gets blown out of proportion sometimes,” amid Clark facing backlash, Greene defended him on an episode of Foul Territory.

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Clark entered the field sporting diamond chains, full-sleeve tattoos on both arms, and a heavy layer of eye black. However, the flair of his appearance did not transform into his game that day.

He dropped two fly balls in left field in the first inning, slipped near the foul line, and fell over on a swing-and-miss.

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Yet Greene has dubbed him a “dang good player,” adding that Clark will have an excellent career ahead of him. But what about his missing fly balls?

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Greene opined that mistakes happen, and they do not necessarily have to be career-defining. But Clark is not the only player to have drawn attention for his on-field appearance.

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Last season, Jazz Chisholm Jr. became the center of discussions for his colorful cleats and flashy jewelry.

As much as veterans like Frye oppose Clark’s appearance, Greene has accepted it.

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“It’s his confidence. That’s how he shows his confidence. That’s what makes him a better player.”

Though the Braves game was not in Clark’s favor, the Tigers’ prospect already demanded attention with his minor league performance.

At the High-A West Michigan and Erie last season, Clark hit 14 homers and 67 RBIs while slashing .271/.403/.432.

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But during spring training, he struggled with production, recording 2 hits for 18 at-bats with a single RBI, one walk, and five strikeouts. Though the Tigers have already reassigned him to the minor leagues to begin the 2026 season, ESPN’s Jeff Passan predicted that Clark can debut in October alongside top prospect Kevin McGonigle.

Passan wrote, “Clark is an everyday center fielder with an elite glove and a bat to match. Rare is the year when two prospects capable of this much impact arrive with one team. The future in Detroit continues to grow brighter.”

Clark utilizes the whole field, rarely recording swings and misses, and has adjusted his stance and hand position to generate more power. Clocking up to 97 mph with his arm power, the No. 1 outfield prospect is recognized for his aggressive running skills, too. The one “Spark” was during the 2025 All-Star Futures Game.

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But when we would expect the young blood to draw attention for his on-field antics, here he is!

The Frye-Clark feud that turned ugly

When Clark entered the field against the Braves in his usual attire, Braves broadcaster C.J. Nitkowski launched a verbal attack on air. He said a player styled like Clark would not have been allowed back in camp during their MLB days. Jeff Frye also weighed in on Clark’s criticism.

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The Red Sox veteran wrote on X in February that Clark is more concerned about building his brand than playing.

He took it further, stating, “This is also a direct result of MLB teams lacking veterans to teach the young knuckleheads how to look and act like a Big Leaguer!”

Frye had taken to X to criticize Clark even before.

In May 2024, Frye had written, “I really want this kid to do well! I just wonder why no one in the @tigers organization has the b—s to tell him that he looks like a jackass and to wipe the war paint off and put on a damn baseball hat.”

But this time, Clark had probably had enough of his appearance. He called the criticism an attention-drawing tactic for clicks on social media on the veteran’s part. He brushed the remarks aside.

“I don’t care what they have to say, to be completely honest with you. People don’t know me. There are many people out there who will do anything for some monetary clicks.”

And those comments did not sit well with Frye.

Posting a screenshot of their conversation, Frye hit back on X, “I’ve been trying to help mentor maxxclarkk13 ever since he ripped open his jersey playing for Team USA. Apparently, he thinks I do it for clicks, which is disappointing. Oh well, hopefully someone can help him.”

Clark was a part of the WBSC Under-18 World Cup when he ripped open his jersey to expose his USA undershirt before jumping to the chants of “USA, USA” on home plate in 2022. Apparently, Frye has been critical of his attitude ever since he acted this way against Canada.

As baseball broadens its horizons, this situation seems to demand discussion on whether the veterans need to loosen up or players like Clark need to stick to the predecided notion.