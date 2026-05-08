“RIP” – Baseball Icon and Legendary Journalist Loses Cancer Battle at 67, Condolences Pour In

Pat Caputo, whose grumble defined Detroit radio for 40 years, died Thursday at 67. The same disease that the legendary sports columnist dubbed the ‘death sentence’ in January. After his family announced the heartbreaking news on X, condolences came pouring in.

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“Today May 7th we lost Pat to cancer. Pat was surrounded by his family. Thank you for all your support,” informed the Caputo family via the journalist’s X handle.

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Caputo was diagnosed with Stage 4 pancreatic cancer earlier this year. He had to stay in the intensive care unit for several days, as he suffered from added health complications. At the time, his revelation about the “sudden” cancer diagnosis sent shockwaves through the sports community.

Caputo started his career as a sports journalist when he joined The Oakland Press in 1983. He spent 37 years at the organization, covering multiple Detroit-based teams, including the Tigers and the Lions. He worked with The Oakland Press till he was laid off in 2020 as part of industry-wide cutbacks.

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Caputo became a well-known voice across Detroit, as he was the on-air host at 97.1 FM The Ticket and appeared on Fox 2 Sports.

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Following his departure from The Oakland Press, he continued working in Detroit media, contributing to FOX 2 Detroit’s “Sports Works” and writing for The Ticket’s website.

His radio career started as a host at WDFN (1996-2001). He also hosted The Book on Sports show at WXYT in 2001, whose name was later changed to Pat Caputo in 2007.

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He was a long-time voter for the Baseball Hall of Fame and the Heisman Trophy, awarded to the top player in college football.

To become a HoF voter, one needs to maintain 10 consecutive years on a baseball beat. And one must be an active or honorary member of the Baseball Writers’ Association of America (BBWAA). Caputo was an iconic figure in the sport to earn this reputation.

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Following his passing, Dan Miller, the current sports director at Fox 2, said, “We were lucky to have Pat for the time that we did. If you’re putting somebody on television, you want them to be engaging, and you want them to be opinionated. You want them to do it in a respectful way, where it’s not just flame-throwing, and that was Pat.”

Caputo was a part of Michigan as he attended Birmingham Groves High School and Michigan State University. He is survived by his wife, Kim, and three children— Patrick, Joe, and Jillian.

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After the Caputo family’s post, the Detroit Tigers also shared a statement on its official X handle.

“We join the entire Detroit sports community in mourning the passing of longtime media personality, Pat Caputo. Our thoughts are with Pat’s family, friends and co-workers,” read the caption.

Fans have also sent condolences to his family.

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Fans send condolences to Caputo’s family after his passing

“RIP Pat! Always enjoyed listening to you!” wrote a fan on X.

Caputo joined as a radio host when he was still working with The Oakland Press. Former colleague and Detroit News columnist Bob Wojnowski said that he will miss listening to Caputo, who had “the most imitated grumble in Detroit media.”

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Another fan wrote, “For many years being stuck working Saturday or Sunday in the shop “The Book” Pat Caputo helped me get through the day listening to him banter with caller after caller usually about Baseball or the Lions lol Thanks and God Bless, Pat!” Caputo covered the Detroit Tigers from 1986 to 1998, before he moved on to cover the Lions from 1998 to 2000.

The legendary voice followed quick wit and no-nonsense, hard-nosed journalism. When he wasn’t quipping, he was opinionated and passionate. Pat Caputo was never afraid of going head-to-head with general managers, coaches, and players with hard, but fair questions. This could all be possible because of deep knowledge of baseball, which fans cannot stop appreciating.

“Pat’s sports knowledge was second to none. I love listening to him on the radio and reading his columns. Rest in peace,” remarked one user. Caputo’s knowledge earned him the nickname, The Book.

“So sorry for your loss. He will be greatly missed and always hold a special place in Detroit sports.”

A career in sports journalism that spanned decades has come to a heartbreaking end. Fans have poured in with support and prayers for the family as Caputo will be remembered forever.