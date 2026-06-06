“RIP”- Baseball World Heartbroken as Former Angels Prospect Passes Away at Age 60

Reed Peters, the head baseball coach for the Pacific Tigers, has died at age 60 from an unknown illness. Just weeks ago, he led Pacific to its best postseason in team history. Now, the respected mentor has lost his battle for his life. The baseball community is grieving for a man who spent 30 years helping young athletes.

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“We’re devastated to learn about the passing of Coach Peters and send our thoughts and prayers to Audrey, Cade, Beau, Drew, and his entire family,” Pacific Baseball shared via X. “Skip was an amazing husband, father, and coach. He will be missed dearly by everybody he crossed paths with.”

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Reed Peters started his professional journey as a player in 1987. The California Angels drafted him in the 12th round out of UNLV. The then 22-year-old quickly climbed up from Class A-Short to Triple-A in 1991 before joining the San Francisco Giants for two more seasons.

After spending seven seasons in the minors, he transitioned into a 30-year career of college coaching. He spent 14 years building his coaching career across different schools before joining the San Joaquin Delta College in 2008. Peters led for 17 seasons with a 386-167 record. He then joined the Pacific baseball program in June 2024 as the head coach.

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Known for his exceptional mentorship and his recent success with the Pacific Tigers, his untimely death at age 60 saddened the baseball world.

Under his leadership, the Tigers achieved the program-best No. 2 seed and secured their first-ever WCC Tournament berth in 2026. They finished the season with a 24-29-1 overall record. While Saint Mary’s actually won the final WCC Tournament championship, Peters helped the Tigers win their first-ever tournament game with a thrilling walk-off grand slam.

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His sudden death has crushed the baseball world. He kept his health problems completely private. Sudden deaths always hit the sports world hard. It feels just like the shock in 2021 when Detroit Tigers coach Kimera Bartee died suddenly at age 49 without any known illness.

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The entire baseball community pays tribute to Reed Peters

“Rest in peace, sir,” wrote a user.

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“I had been told Reed Peters wasn’t in great health when I saw the Tigers out in the WCC Tournament two weeks ago. I did not realize it was this dire. Thoughts are with the Peters family and #Pacific baseball,” a fan and reporter wrote on X.

Perhaps the bigger tragedy than his death is how unexpected it was. He never disclosed what his illness was, keeping his suffering away from the general public. And people are devastated as they feel it escalated too quickly.

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“Had the privilege to play for CP at Feather River College. One of the big reasons I coach now because of his impact in my life. My thoughts and prayers for his family!!!!” wrote the assistant baseball coach from Kansas Wesleyan University.

This shows how big an impact he had as a mentor. In fact, there are dozens of former players who transitioned into a coaching role, passing down Peters’ philosophies.

“We are deeply saddened to learn of the passing of Coach Reed Peters,” a comment from the San Joaquin Delta College Baseball’s official account read. “A respected leader who devoted his life to mentoring student-athletes & building championship programs. We join his family, friends, former players & colleagues in remembering his life, legacy & impact.”

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At SJDC, he successfully advanced 140 of his student-athletes to Division I universities. Peters also coached 19 All-Americans and 31 players who reached professional leagues. When he joined the Pacific, six of his former students transferred with him to continue playing under Peters. This wasn’t just loyalty; they were driven by his guidance.

“Great, great man. You will be missed by many skip,” a fan wrote.

He was more than just a coach. He was a person whom people would look up to. And he was known for looking at his players more as human beings than just student-athletes.

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Despite not playing a single MLB game, he is missed by the entire baseball community. And the way he prioritized character over performance made his absence all the more crushing for everyone who knew him.