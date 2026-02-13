“RIP”- Condolences Pour in as Yankees’ Worst Nightmare During 1960 World Series Loss to Pirates Passes Away

The 1960 World Series remains a memory for Yankees fans because Bill Mazeroski’s walk-off home run resulted in their unexpected defeat. But before that historic moment, another Pirate had already made life hard for New York during the series: Elroy Face, the relief pitcher who saved three games and helped pull off one of baseball’s biggest upsets. The man who invented modern relief pitching has died at 97.

The Pittsburgh Pirates confirmed that they had lost the one who changed how teams use their bullpens forever.

“The Pittsburgh Pirates sadly extend the news of the passing of Elroy Face. The right-handed pitcher spent 15 seasons with the Bucs and is the organization’s all-time leader in appearances,” the team announced.

During the 1960 World Series, Face was the Yankees’ worst nightmare.

He closed out three important Pittsburgh wins. Face saved Games 1, 4, and 5 by repeatedly shutting down New York’s attempts to come back, which made their strong lineup furious.

The Pirates won the series because he was so effective, even though the Yankees scored more points overall, 55-27.

Face’s career stats show why he was so deadly at those times.

He played 802 games for Pittsburgh, had 188 unofficial saves, and set the MLB record for relief wins in a single season with an 18-1 record in 1959.

Face’s three saves literally overshadowed his relatively poor Game 7 performance.

He came in to protect a 4-1 lead in the sixth inning, but Yogi Berra hit a three-run home run that gave New York a 5-4 lead.

In the eighth inning, Face gave up two more runs, making the score 7-4 in favor of the Pirates before they made a miraculous comeback. Even then, his saves in the earlier games had already set up the Pirates for the Yankees’ shocking upset.

In fact, Mickey Mantle later shared that the 1960 loss was the only one that made him cry.

Pirates fans and the baseball community pay tribute to Elroy Face

As news of Face’s death spread on social media, fans poured in tributes that showed how important he was to the history of the game. The reactions were based on their own memories and respect for Face’s statistical accomplishments that may never be matched in modern baseball.

One fan simply wrote, “RIP,” a heartfelt way to acknowledge Face’s death at 97. The short tribute showed how sad everyone in the baseball community was to lose one of the last living links to the 1960 championship Pirates team.

Another comment conveyed the broader emotion, “A legend has passed,” acknowledging Face’s role as the first pitcher who changed how teams evaluate relief pitchers. His 15 seasons with Pittsburgh and 802 career appearances set the standard for the modern closer role. He transformed baseball through his playing skills because he brought new ideas that changed the game for future generations.

“One of my all-time favorite pirates. RIP,” said another fan, showing how much Pittsburgh fans loved Face. He was the Pirates’ all-time leader in appearances for years before being inducted into the Hall of Fame in 2023. His three saves in the 1960 World Series made him a legend in team history.

One comment reaclled, “Put up the highest winning percentage I’ve ever seen for a full season (18-1 .947 winning %) in 1959,” reflecting on Face’s dominance. That 18-1 record with a 2.70 ERA in relief is still the MLB record for most relief wins in a single season. It has stood for more than 60 years, even though bullpen usage has changed over time.

Then, another reaction clearly conveyed how unlikely Face’s 1959 achievement is in today’s game: “18-1 will never be matched, RIP.” Modern relief pitchers don’t play in enough games or throw enough innings to get 19 decisions in a season.

Fans who saw Face’s career unfold were moved by more than just numbers. His groundbreaking work as a relief specialist helped set the standard for how modern baseball uses and values bullpen arms in serious situations.