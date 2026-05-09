“Rip, Kiddo” – 17YO Blue Jays Superfan Passes Away Months After Fulfilling Heartfelt Dream, Condolences Pour In

The Toronto Blue Jays, as well as the entire baseball community, are mourning the loss of 17-year-old superfan Weslee Johnson. The young soul was able to fulfil his dream of visiting a game of his favorite team earlier this year. And his inevitable death has people pouring their hearts out, irrespective of the teams they support.

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“Many of you contributed financially to get Wes Johnson to Florida in March. I’m forever grateful to all who helped,” Sportsnet broadcaster Jamie Campbell shared through X on May 8. “Wes passed away this morning in St. Thomas, Ontario. 💔”

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Wes Johnson was born with a congenital heart disease called Hypoplastic Left Heart Syndrome (HLHS). The specific and rare issue obstructs the development of the left ventricle of the human heart. Despite several surgeries and medications, the doctors couldn’t help Wes alter his fate, as he passed away as a teen.

But knowing that he couldn’t avoid his death, Wes remained positive in life. “I just tried to live life with no regrets,” said Wes. “I just try and live every day like it’s your last and stay positive.”

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The 17-year-old hero was aware that he didn’t have much longer. That’s when he made a final wish to attend a game of the Blue Jays and meet his favorite player, Trey Yesavage.

Weslee’s mother, Jenna Johnson, thanked everybody who helped his son’s dream come true through donations, sharing the GoFundMe and spreading the post. And Campbell was one of them.

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The result? The Blue Jays were waiting for them at the park in Dunedin on March 10. And Jenna said, “They spoiled us rotten.”

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Johnson had his dream come true as he met Davis Schneider, George Springer, Addison Barger, Daulton Varsho, and, obviously, his hero, Yesavage.

“I was definitely shocked that I was able to go down to field level for their warm-up and watch their batting practice up close,” said Wes. Even broadcasters Ben Shulman and Joe Siddall met with him personally to offer a full VIP treatment.

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“This one’s an autographed ball I got from the training center when I went to see Trey,” Wes said, holding the souvenirs in his hand and with the brightest smile on his face, while sitting on his hospital bed a few days later.

It was a life-altering day for “Kiddo,” and the icing on the cake was the Blue Jays’ 7-0 win over the Braves in the spring training game.

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HLHS is curable, but only through immediate medical and surgical intervention. But it is almost universally fatal for most children. And even if a child manages to survive, in 90% of the cases, they suffer the inevitable in their adolescence.

Wes Johnson was such a case. And the entire community is mourning in his absence.

Fans honor Wes Johnson and Jamie Campbell after emotional announcement

Everyone is heartbroken that innocent people suffer the most horrible fates. Most have nothing to say but pray for Wes and his family.

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“Rest in peace, kiddo💔💔 What I wouldn’t do to get rid of every horrible disease and condition in this world,” read one comment.

The impact of the loss, even though most people didn’t even personally know him, was too much. Some of them are so devastated that they are willing to do everything in their power to prevent all such horrible occurrences. And being motivated by a 17-year-old really says a lot about Wes.

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One fan wrote, “Wes was a warrior. And you were an awesome friend Jamie. God bless.”

Jamie Campbell did an incredible job spreading the news. And there are not enough words to express gratitude for the way he helped the kid and his family. But the way a 17-yo embraced the hardships and cruelty of his life earned the respect of countless people.

“I’m so sorry to hear this news. His story really touched me when you brought it to our attention. My thoughts are with his family,” wrote one user.

Campbell first shared the story about Wes on February 23, 2026, through X. It was his tweet that garnered so much attention from fans beyond MLB. They helped raise tens of thousands of dollars to make sure Wes fulfils his final wish.

“Rest in Peace Wes. You’re an inspiration to the Blue Jays world,” commented a Toronto fan.

Players are often overwhelmed by the fans’ passion. But this was vastly different. The kid hardly had a couple of months, and he chose to be one of the biggest parts of Blue Jays’ fan history.

Wes said it was the best day of his life, while his mother thought it changed their life for the better. But for many Jays fans, it was the other way around.

“Such sad news. It was wonderful to be at the park in Dunedin that day, Jamie. Thanks for all you did to make his wish come true,” a fan said.

This fan had the first-hand experience of what went down that day. And while she mourns Kiddo’s passing, she is incredibly happy that Johnson’s dream came true.

The fans aren’t just reflecting grief, but an immeasurable amount of gratitude for Jamie Campbell as well. The demise of Wes Johnson is certainly heart-wrenching, but the way it turned out to be bigger than baseball shows an incredible side of the sport and everyone attached to it.