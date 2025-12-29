“RIP” – MLB World In Mourning As Beloved Athletics Teammate Passes Away at 61

With all the offseason buzz around big-name signings, MLB was hit with some sad news on Saturday. The Athletics announced the passing of longtime scout Will Schock at the age of 61.

Reportedly, Schock had been part of the A’s organization for decades. It dates back to when he was drafted by the team in 1987. According to assistant general manager Dan Feinstein, Schock suffered a brain bleed about three months ago and initially made a strong recovery. However, he experienced a recurrence earlier this month. He spent several weeks at Eden Medical Center in Castro Valley, where he passed away!

“We were lucky to have him as a teammate and friend. Our thoughts are with his family today, particularly his mother Trubee, his sister-in-law Jeanine, and his longtime partner Mary Coons.” A’s general manager, David Forst, offered his tribute to the veteran.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, if you look only at Will Schock’s playing days, it might not be easy to see why he’d not be viewed as a seasoned baseball pro. He spent five seasons in the A’s minor-league system, reaching as high as Triple-A, and even had a brief stint pitching in the Reds organization. Eventually, he finished his playing career with a 3.95 ERA over 121 minor-league appearances.

But the chapter that truly defined Schock began after he hung up his cleats.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, as a scout, he left a lasting mark on the Athletics, most notably by signing infielder Mark Teahen, who went on to carve out a strong major-league career with the A’s and later the Royals and White Sox. Moreover, catcher John Baker is another big-leaguer tied to Schock’s scouting work, enjoying several seasons in the majors with Oakland and other teams.

Schock worked on both the amateur draft side and the professional scouting side, helping the A’s identify and evaluate talent at every level.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Hence, it wasn’t surprising to see the Athletics lead the way in honoring him. But what has really stood out is the response from fans, who have been sharing their own tributes and memories in the wake of the news!

Fans are offering tributes to the Athletics’ veteran scout

The Athletics’ fans can’t have enough of what Schock has done for the franchise. “RIP Will. Thanks for everything,” one fan said. “Was a great teammate and a great guy! He will be missed!” Another added.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, beyond everything Schock did for the Athletics on the field and behind the scenes, it was his laid-back personality that truly made him such a beloved presence in the clubhouse and among fans. Notably, those who worked with him often spoke about his deep baseball knowledge and genuine passion for scouting. He earned widespread respect across the organization for his sharp eye and insight.

As the Athletics’ general manager put it, Schock’s easygoing nature made him a joy to be around. His love for the game meant that every conversation felt like a chance to learn from someone who had spent a lifetime in baseball. “Absolutely one of my favorite guys to be around in the game of baseball. Loved him so much. We just lost a good one. Prayers to his family,” another added.

“May he Rest In Peace. Condolences to his family, friends, and all those who knew him.” Schock left behind his mother Trubee, his sister-in-law Jeanine, and his partner Mary Coons. Surely a tough time for his family to let go of his loving personality. However, it is what he has done, especially for the Athletics will remain forever.

ADVERTISEMENT

One user said, “Thankfully, he’ll never have to see the A’s play in Vegas.” Thus, referring to the controversial decision of the Oakland Athletics to relocate to Las Vegas. While the team decided on relocation due to cost and other logistical factors, it is mostly against the fans’ will, and thus, they are happier that their beloved Schock would not witness the relocation.

So, while Schock’s on-field stats might not justify his tenure, the tributes pouring in for him prove what he meant for the Athletics.