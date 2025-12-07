‘RIP’ – Texas Pays Emotional Tribute as Former Rangers Owner Tom Hicks Passes Away at 79

It is never easy to hear the news of someone close passing away, and when it comes to sports, everyone related to our favorite team becomes a part of our lives. And when we lose someone in that circle, it feels personal. This time, Texas has lost someone personal, as former Texas Rangers owner Tom Hicks has passed away.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Texas Rangers, while mourning, posted, “We extend our condolences to the family of former owner Tom Hicks, who passed away on Saturday night at the age of 79.”

Tom Hicks shaped Texas sports through ownership of the Stars and Rangers. The Stars won the Stanley Cup in 1999 after beating Buffalo in Game 6. The Rangers won AL West titles in 1998, 1999, and 2010 under his leadership.

ADVERTISEMENT

His passing leaves a quiet sadness across Dallas sports communities still remember those nights.

The Texas Rangers saw major moves during his tenure, including the 2000 Alex Rodriguez contract. The $252 million deal doubled the previous record and changed baseball economics. The team later reached its first World Series in October 2010 after being sold.

ADVERTISEMENT

Other than the Rangers, condolences from franchises and executives reflect his influence across sports and business. Jerry Jones called their relationship rooted in respect and years of shared work. The Stars said his leadership helped create facilities and long-term stability for hockey. Statements from teams and family now sit beside a legacy built over decades.

Tom Hicks leaves a legacy that Texas sports will study and debate forever with reverence. Some will remember trophies, and others will remember the $252 million Alex Rodriguez gamble. In the end, Tom Hicks changed teams, cities, and expectations, and that remains undeniable.

ADVERTISEMENT