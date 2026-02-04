“RIP…Hero” – MLB World Left Mourning as Detroit Tigers’ 1968 World Series Champion Passes Away at 85

Amid all the chaos of the offseason market, the world of MLB has been hit with news that is tough to swallow. A former World Series winner with the Detroit Tigers and a pitcher who homered in a World Series has left us behind.

It was just reported by Bob Nightengale that, “RIP Tigers World Series hero Mickey Lolich.”

Detroit Tigers legend Mickey Lolich passed away on Wednesday at 85, the franchise confirmed publicly. Lolich pitched 13 seasons in Detroit and totaled 207 wins with 2679 strikeouts there.

His career spanned 16 MLB seasons, ending after stints with the Mets and Padres. The Tigers announced his death on Wednesday, marking a loss felt across generations of fans.

Lolich defined Tigers history during the 1968 World Series with three complete-game victories there. He threw 27 innings, allowed 5 runs, and won World Series MVP honors then. Lolich also set franchise standards, leading the Tigers’ history in shutouts with 39 career total.

His absence will be felt, remembered through 3361 innings and 490 starts with Detroit.

Mickey Lolich exits the game owning Detroit history, where durability mattered more than headlines. The Tigers lose a standard-bearer whose workload records still embarrass modern pitching philosophies.

