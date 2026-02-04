Latest
Sports
NewslettersThink Tank
Events
HomeMLB

“RIP…Hero” – MLB World Left Mourning as Detroit Tigers’ 1968 World Series Champion Passes Away at 85

Karthik Sri Hari KC

Share:

Link Copied!

Feb 4, 2026 | 12:37 PM EST

HomeMLB

“RIP…Hero” – MLB World Left Mourning as Detroit Tigers’ 1968 World Series Champion Passes Away at 85

Karthik Sri Hari KC

Share:

Link Copied!

Feb 4, 2026 | 12:37 PM EST

feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

feature-image

USA Today via Reuters

Amid all the chaos of the offseason market, the world of MLB has been hit with news that is tough to swallow. A former World Series winner with the Detroit Tigers and a pitcher who homered in a World Series has left us behind.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

It was just reported by Bob Nightengale that, “RIP Tigers World Series hero Mickey Lolich.”

Detroit Tigers legend Mickey Lolich passed away on Wednesday at 85, the franchise confirmed publicly. Lolich pitched 13 seasons in Detroit and totaled 207 wins with 2679 strikeouts there.

ADVERTISEMENT

His career spanned 16 MLB seasons, ending after stints with the Mets and Padres. The Tigers announced his death on Wednesday, marking a loss felt across generations of fans.

Lolich defined Tigers history during the 1968 World Series with three complete-game victories there. He threw 27 innings, allowed 5 runs, and won World Series MVP honors then. Lolich also set franchise standards, leading the Tigers’ history in shutouts with 39 career total.

ADVERTISEMENT

His absence will be felt, remembered through 3361 innings and 490 starts with Detroit.

Mickey Lolich exits the game owning Detroit history, where durability mattered more than headlines. The Tigers lose a standard-bearer whose workload records still embarrass modern pitching philosophies.

ADVERTISEMENT

News served to you like never before!

Prefer us on Google, To get latest news on feed

Google News feed preview
Google News feed preview

Top Stories

Image for Blue Jays’ 30YO Star’s Future in Limbo as Ross Atkins Makes Surprising Framber Valdez Push, Per Insider

10 hrs ago

Image for David Stearns Digs In on Framber Valdez Chase as 22YO’s Mets Tenure Nears Abrupt End, Claims Insider

16 hrs ago

Image for Anthony Volpe’s Yankees Future Hangs by a Thread After Aaron Boone Sends Final Ultimatum Following Injury: Insider

11 hrs ago

Image for Phillies Veteran Pins Team Fallout on Nick Castellanos’ Controversial Trait After Direct Message to Rob Thomson

1 day ago

Image for Yankees, Red Sox Publicly Trolled After Eugenio Suárez Seals Stunning $15M Deal With Reds

1 day ago

Share this with a friend:

Link Copied!

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT