Risky Bo Bichette Gamble Sparks Panic in Toronto as Blue Jays Manager Makes Shocking Move vs Fiery Dodgers

After waiting 32 years to return to the World Series, the Toronto Blue Jays are about to roll the dice. Bo Bichette, sidelined since September 6 with a PCL sprain in his left knee, is not only back in the lineup for Game 1 against the Los Angeles Dodgers—he’s playing a position he’s never touched in the major leagues.

ESPN’s Jeff Passan captured the stunning nature of this decision. “Bo Bichette, who hasn’t played since Sept. 6, is batting cleanup for the Blue Jays and playing second base, a position he last played for one game in 2019 at AAA.” This move allows Toronto to keep George Springer at designated hitter, where he’s been dangerous. Still, it’s a huge risk.

Bichette hasn’t played in a game in seven weeks, and now he has to play second base in the Fall Classic after hurting his knee in a home plate collision in New York.

But before getting hurt, Bichette was the league leader in hits, so Toronto’s offense needed his bat.

After the Game 7 win over Seattle, he said, “I’ll be ready.” And he backed up what he said

Bo Bichette took ground balls and faced live pitching at Rogers Centre on Thursday. Manager John Schneider watched closely because he knew this choice could make or break their chances of winning the championship.

The Dodgers beat Milwaukee in four games to get to their second World Series in a row, which gave them more time to rest. The Toronto Blue Jays fought hard in a dramatic ALCS, and Springer’s hero home run in Game 7 sent them to their first Fall Classic since 1993.

Now, the Blue Jays are putting all their chips on getting their firepower back when it counts the most, thanks to Bichette’s risky return.

Blue Jays fans worried about Bichette’s shocking position switch

Schneider’s brave choice to put Bichette at second base sparked a heated discussion among Blue Jays fans.

“Jays selling game 1 already?” One fan asked with regards to a player who had a .311 batting average, 18 home runs, and 94 RBIs straight from an injury into a position he’s never played in the majors before.

Another remarked, “All of this to get swept by the Dodgers.” They are wondering if the risky move could cost Toronto against a Dodgers team that swept Milwaukee in four straight games.

Imago Credits: IMAGO

As fans dealt with the seven-week absence and position change, the criticism got worse. “Schneider is going to look like a genius or look like a clown,” read another reaction, recognizing how important it is to ask one of Toronto’s most important players—a key player in their first division win since 2015—to play second base for the first time in his major league career. That too, in such a crucial game!

A user commented, “This will not go well…,” wondering if Bichette’s knee, which had a PCL injury, could handle the side-to-side movements needed at the keystone.

“Putting him at second is a dumb move,” was another reaction of fans who are unsure if keeping Springer at designated hitter was worth the risk to the defense. Bichette last played second base in 2019 at Triple-A Buffalo. Moving up to the World Series at a position he wasn’t used to is a real worry for fans who are already worried about facing Los Angeles’ strong lineup.