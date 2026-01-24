Rival MLB Fans Dejected as Jose Ramirez Takes Massive Paycut & Risks World Series Ring to Stay With Guardians

On a bright Saturday morning, January 24, the Cleveland Guardians made it official, tying franchise cornerstone Jose Ramírez to the city for the long haul. The 33-year-old agreed to a restructured seven-year, $175 million contract extension. The new deal adds four years and $106 million onto his existing contract. Thus, ensuring the All-Star third baseman remains in Cleveland through the 2032 season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

For the Guardians, it secures their franchise pillar at a team-friendly rate while reinforcing stability around one of baseball’s most consistent elite hitters and leaders. However, for someone like Ramirez, this new deal that offers $25 million per year from 2026 to 2032 feels too little.

ADVERTISEMENT

Ramírez delivered another elite season for the Guardians in 2025, playing all 158 games and logging 593 at-bats. He scored 103 runs and collected 168 hits, driving in 85 runs. His plate discipline stood out with 66 walks against 74 strikeouts, finishing with a strong .283 batting average.

He could’ve easily bagged a $40-50 million per year deal. But he chose loyalty over money. Therefore, the Guardians’ fandom isn’t happy with the 33-year-old 3B’s choice.

ADVERTISEMENT

Fans take a jab at Jose Ramirez’s $175 million decision

A fan on X wrote, “bro hates money.” Rather than waiting until 2029 to explore free agency and cash in on a massive payday, Jose Ramirez chose to stay put. Committing to the Guardians on a deal that favors the team and reinforces his long-standing loyalty to Cleveland.

Another one added, “MLB standard of being broke.” Fans argue that the 33-year-old’s new extension shows how spending operates in smaller MLB markets, where a $175 million deal still qualifies as a bargain. For teams like the Cleveland Guardians, contracts labeled as huge internally often pale next to the financial muscle and expectations of big market franchises.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

“Alright, why does he keep accepting these deals?” someone asked. Jose Ramirez signed out of the international market in 2009 and again chose Cleveland over leverage. He accepted a below-market pact in 2022 (about $141 million), before the $175 deal, despite the Padres’ interest and full value offers. Therefore, fans believe the Guardians undervalue their star, as he continues to accept contracts below what his talent commands.

Meanwhile, a fan stated, “This dude hates money but loves Cleveland.” His children were born in Cleveland, and his wife feels settled there, making relocation unappealing despite financial upside. Ramirez seemingly aims to retire as a “one-club man,” repaying fans’ support over max contracts.

ADVERTISEMENT

Another supporter commented, “Is this not a bad extension?” Although fans feel that this new deal is an unfair extension, the reality is slightly different. Ramirez’s $175M extension through 2032 isn’t bad for the Guardians. It’s a steal at ~$25M AAV for an elite, 33-year-old star (5.8 WAR in 2025). Small-market teams gain cost-controlled loyalty, buying prime years cheaply vs. $30-40M free-agent bids.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Underpaid, give him 4/500,” someone said. This fan is simply lamenting Jose’s new team-friendly extension. They argue that his elite play merits a richer 4-year, $500M deal akin to big-market stars like Aaron Judge. Thus, fans see him as chronically underpaid in small-market Cleveland.

Therefore, this story lands with heart and heat. Jose Ramirez chose roots over reach, belief over buzz. And, fans cheer and cringe at once. Cleveland gains certainty, yet debate grows louder. Loyalty feels rare, even rebellious. However, Ramirez’s choice reads bold, emotional, and stubbornly human. A star staying home, no matter the noise.