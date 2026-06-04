Rob Manfred Admits Failure as MLB Heads Towards Potential Work Stoppage Amid MLBPA Feud

Rob Manfred just admitted the baseball luxury tax is a total failure. Now, the owners want a strict spending limit to fix it. While recent changes like the implementation of ABS have been a success. But the league’s financial rules have not worked. In 2025, the rich teams paid a record $402.6 million in luxury-tax penalties.

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That huge number proves the current system cannot stop rich teams from buying whoever they want. Now, baseball is facing a massive war over a salary cap.

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“We have tried mightily over several rounds of bargaining to use a Competitive Balance Tax to address competitive concerns; sometimes you’ve got to admit you failed,” said Rob Manfred, talking about how the luxury tax has failed to do its job.

Since the beginning of the CBA talks, one topic has overshadowed almost everything else: a salary cap. Owners have repeatedly pointed to competitive balance as the biggest issue in MLB, while the MLBPA has continued to reject any discussion with the word “cap” in it.

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Now, Commissioner Rob Manfred has offered perhaps the clearest explanation yet for why the league believes change is more of a need than a want. And according to him, the current system has simply not delivered the results that he hoped for.

Under the proposal, clubs would be required to have a payroll of at least $171.2 million but have to stay below $245.3 million. MLB says that this would bring the top spenders close to the rest of the league. Rob Manfred even used the example of the Dodgers and the Marlins to show how big the difference is in payroll.

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The Los Angeles Dodgers paid $169 million in tax penalties last year alone. Because the tax is no longer working, frustrated owners are demanding a strict spending limit.

Because MLB is using the fans as an argument for the salary cap, too. Manfred has repeatedly said that many fans believe smaller-market teams go into every season with very little hope against teams like the Yankees and the Dodgers. But the problem with that argument is that the attendance, television ratings, and revenues continue to grow. The owners have believed that fans need to feel that their team has a real chance at making the postseason. But the players see the situation very differently.

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MLBPA interim executive director Bruce Meyer recently claimed that MLB’s proposed salary structure would have cost players more than $500 million if implemented. Meyer showed clear anger at the league’s offer.

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“They’ve effectively managed to cobble together the worst system for players in any of the major sports, and it’s not even close,” he said.

Manfred strongly pushed back against that claim, saying that he specifically designed the proposal to increase player earnings in its first year.

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With both sides standing firmly behind their positions and neither showing signs of backing down, this is a stalemate. And that is the worst news because a stalemate means a guaranteed lockout.

Rob Manfred worries about a lockout

With both sides refusing to bend, a work stoppage feels closer every single day. Fans still clearly remember the painful 99-day lockout that froze baseball before the 2022 season. With the current contract ending on December 1, an even longer shutdown could happen this winter.

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Rob Manfred fears another lockout because the 1994-95 season saw a lockout erase 948 games, and the league also cancelled the postseason. When asked about this and whether he is worried about history repeating itself, he said, “Of course I do.”

That concern has only grown worse because every time a salary cap has been proposed, the MLBPA has opposed it, and it’s no different this time. MLB’s proposal sets a salary floor of $171.2 million and a hard salary cap of $245.3 million. The plan also includes a 50-50 revenue split between the players and the teams starting in the 2027 season. Manfred says the current payroll has a $446 million gap between the top and bottom spending teams.

But the MLBPA has not engaged in talks about a salary cap and has pushed back, saying payroll limits would reduce players’ chances to earn more. Instead, the union proposed stronger revenue sharing and penalties for teams that are not willing to spend on the team.

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Their proposal guarantees that even small-market teams spend at least $240 million and build a decent team to stay competitive in the league. But if neither side compromises before December, the chances of another lockout are increasing with each passing day.

Much of this debate centers on the Los Angeles Dodgers, whose payroll reached $302 million, according to Spotrac. Their local television agreement averages $334 million annually and runs until 2039. This gives the Dodgers a significant advantage when the offseason comes around.

This is why the MLB wants all 30 teams to share local television income evenly. Manfred said the owners unanimously support this change.

But the larger battle remains very simple to understand: the owners want a change in the system, and the players reject any limits on their earnings.