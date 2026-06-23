Rob Manfred Admits Mistake After MLB Faces Federal Investigation Over Giants’ Pride Night Controversy

MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred admitted the league made a mistake in warning Giants players for writing Bible verses on Pride Night caps. The trouble started on June 12. San Francisco Giants pitchers Landen Roupp, JT Brubaker, and Ryan Walker wrote “Gen 9:12-16” on their rainbow hats during a game against the Chicago Cubs. MLB viewed it as a violation of its policy prohibiting any alteration to jerseys. This caused a lot of anger from fans and politicians. Even US Vice President JD Vance spoke out against MLB.

The controversy escalated to the federal level. The Department of Justice (DOJ) referred the case to the Equal Employment Opportunity Commission (EEOC). MLB finally chose to step forward. In a letter to Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri, Manfred admitted the warning was wrong.

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“MLB Commissioner writes to me and admits they were wrong to threaten the Giants players over Bible verses and promises never to fine or discipline these players – or any players for their religious beliefs,” Senator Josh Hawley of Missouri shared the copy of MLB Commissioner Rob Manfred‘s response via X.

Manfred explained that players do not have to wear Pride logos. It was the team’s job to tell the players they had a choice.

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“MLB agreed to allow them to utilize the hats/uniforms with the emblems, provided that no player or uniformed staff would be required to wear them. And that the team would speak to the players to make sure they were comfortable with the apparel… Unfortunately, this year the Giants’ communication with players was inadequate and not clear. Some players apparently did not understand that they had the option to wear their normal uniform. They elected to add messages to their hats bearing the Pride logo as a result. The Giants players were allowed to wear the hats with the biblical references for the entire game. After the game had concluded, my office issued a routine oral warning about the uniform policy violation. Unfortunately, it was issued before we became aware of the Giants’ lapse in communication.” MLB’s letter to Hawley blamed the Giants for the mishap.

The federal investigation actually forced MLB to act. The DOJ referred the case to the EEOC before Manfred wrote his letter to Hawley. Last week, MLB was also reprimanded by Assistant Attorney General for Civil Rights, Harmeet Dhillon. She launched an investigation into whether the league violated the Civil Rights Act. Under the act, it is against the law for employers to treat workers badly because of their religion. Employers must make reasonable changes for religious beliefs.

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If the EEOC finds MLB or the Giants guilty of religious discrimination, they could face big fines, lawsuits, and forced changes to their rules.

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After Manfred’s response, the Giants may now also face the probe. It was always mandatory for the respective clubs to communicate with their players about the special events to be commemorated. The players have the option to decline the event and continue with their regular terms. On Pride Night, the Giants’ players had the option to decline the rainbow-themed caps and play with their regular caps. Another Giants pitcher, Sam Hentges, did just that on the same night.

So, were the players not informed about this, or did they still choose to write Biblical verses? Investigations will prove, but for now, MLB has surely dragged the Giants into the turmoil.

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From MLB’s perspective, it is also responsible for ensuring players are being properly informed about the terms of an event. Before the DOJ, they were supposed to question the Giants for botching up the event, if any. However, now the Giants may also face the DOJ after Manfred’s clarifications.

This is something the Giants would like to avoid, considering their already tumultuous on-field scene.

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2026 is proving to be a nightmare for the Giants

The Giants had around a $225 million payroll for this year. Yet they are currently ranked fourth in the division with a 31-46 record. The biggest reason could be Rafael Devers. Last year, the Giants traded Devers from the Boston Red Sox for around $250 million, still pending till 2033, in view that he could arm up the lineup. Reality was different.

Devers is hitting only .238 so far this year and might be developing bad blood with the front office, same as last year with the Red Sox.

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In Sunday’s game against the Miami Marlins, Devers drew a leadoff walk in the ninth inning with the Giants trailing 2-1. He was typically a slow runner, and Tony Votello opted to replace him with Jonah Cox as the pinch runner. Devers tried to resist the move and even gestured to Cox to get back to the dugout. While Devers was finally pulled out, he was seen avoiding a pat from Vitello in the dugout, hinting at a brewing face-off.

“Devers is trying to send Cox back to the dugout,” NBC Sports Bay Area play-by-play announcer Dave Flemming said. “He literally waved him away.”

The Giants may try to give up on Devers by the trade deadline, but their season is fast losing its steam. Facing a federal probe would now be the worst thing to happen to the club.