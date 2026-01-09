Rob Manfred Doubles Down On Retirement Plans As MLB Commissioner Amid Looming Lockout Buzz

While the MLB offseason has taken center stage lately, there’s something far more important, and potentially far riskier, lurking in the background. Hanging over the sport is the very real possibility of a lockout in December 2026. This, along with a potential push by ownership for a salary cap, and the threat of lost regular-season games for the first time since 1995.

Well, remember when Rob Manfred and several owners repeatedly pointed to payroll disparity as a growing problem?

So, with the current Collective Bargaining Agreement set to expire after the 2026 season, the conditions for a major labor showdown are already in place.

And then there’s the timing. Manfred has recently doubled down on when he plans to step away from MLB, a decision that aligns closely with the looming labor storm many around the sport see coming.

“Rob Manfred confirms he plans to retire following the term that goes through January 2029. I’m done at the end of this contract, I’ve told them that. And I’m going to stick to it,” Underdog MLB shared.

Well, Manfred recently stopped by Chris McMonigle’s show on WFAN. He covered a wide range of MLB topics and also addressed his future. Manfred has previously said that when his contract expires in 2029, he plans to step down and retire.

He said he’s “going to stick to that” and described it as a natural transition.

So, that timeline means Manfred will still be in charge when the next big labor fight arrives, including player frustration over any renewed push for a salary cap. And his eventual departure doesn’t really reduce the chances of a lockout. If anything, the risk is still very real.

For the unversed, owners continue to float the idea of a salary cap and floor. The same systems are used in the NFL and NBA, arguing that it would help competitive balance. The players’ union, meanwhile, remains firmly opposed. They’ll point to the current system, which already includes penalties through the luxury tax—many of which, they argue, aren’t even being enforced properly.

And if Rob Manfred’s past comments are any indication, he appears interested in bringing MLB more in line with the NBA and NFL. Especially when it comes to salary structure and media rights.

That’s why moments like last year’s tense exchange between Manfred and Bryce Harper feel like a preview. By 2026, that kind of confrontation could be louder, sharper, and far more consequential.

Rob Manfred plans for a holistic MLB realignment before he steps down

The coming uproar likely won’t stop with media rights and salary cap debates. Manfred has hinted at much more radical ideas that could reshape how the sport is played. One possibility is to split the season and include an in-season tournament, similar to the NBA.

For us, the grind of a 162-game season and the constant cross-country travel also seem to be fueling Manfred’s thinking. He has floated the idea of restructuring the league into eight divisions of four teams each. This would be organized geographically to reduce travel. Pulling that off would require two expansion teams, and Manfred has also made it clear he wouldn’t want teams from the same city.

So, we would no longer see the Yankees and Mets, Cubs and White Sox, or Dodgers and Angels sharing a division.

Hence, MLB could look very different by the time Manfred steps away. And by the end of his tenure, fans might be watching a version of baseball that barely resembles the one they know today.