Rob Manfred Warned Against Major Mistake After World Baseball Classic Success Sparks Potential MLB Changes

Rob Manfred would go down in MLB history as one of its most transformational commissioners. From hinting about implementing a salary cap to expanding MLB to 32 teams, Manfred has a few changes on his plate. However, what he hinted at on Wednesday could change the course of how baseball is played now.

“MLB commissioner Rob Manfred says the continued growth and success of the World Baseball Classic could lead to a midseason competition in the future,” ESPN reported.

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With the 2026 WBC breaking attendance and broadcast viewer records, Manfred is all for cashing in on it to the max, but not without facing resistance.

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Imagine a WBC integrated into the MLB schedule alongside the All-Star Game. That’s what Manfred is dreaming of.

Since its inception in 2006, the WBC has been played during the spring season. This ensures that the regular MLB season doesn’t get affected. But per Manfred, if fans are loving the WBC, why not offer them the product more frequently?

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“As the game continues to evolve, we have talked about midseason tournaments in general. And certainly if we decided to get serious about this, about a midseason tournament, this would be an ideal opportunity,” Manfred said on Wednesday.

Now, while a WBC in mid-season sounds irresistible from a business perspective, it has the risk of diluting its true flavor.

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For instance, FIFA World Cups are played every four years. Conducting it more frequently would dilute its attraction as a huge global event.

Moreover, the injury concerns would rise, too.

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“You’re putting more players at risk of injuries,” Foul Territory’s Erik Kratz explained.

He cited Japanese major leaguers like Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto. They traveled to and fro between the US and Japan to play the games. In fact, due to a rigorous travel schedule and the risk of injuries, WBC 2026 missed a few marquee players.

According to Kratz, with more frequent WBC events, it would see more names missing.

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Seiya Suzuki suffered a minor right knee PCL strain while stealing second base in Japan’s World Baseball Classic quarterfinals loss to Venezuela. Even though minor, he is considered day-to-day for Opening Day for the Chicago Cubs, with the team determining if he requires a stint on the IL.

But that doesn’t change the fact that fans wholeheartedly accepted the 2026 WBC.

The 2026 WBC is arguably the most successful in history. It drew 1,619,839 fans across 47 games, a 24% rise from the 2023 event. The final between Venezuela and Team USA averaged over 10 million viewers in the U.S. alone, setting a new record for the event.

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But as Manfred is planning for a midseason event or a WBC every three years, insiders are skeptical if that could maintain the growing popularity.

Rob Manfred means business

Despite the hindrances to most of his decisions, like MLB expansion or the salary cap, and now frequent WBCs, there’s no doubt that Rob Manfred means business. He knows the evolving sports scene best.

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For example, the 2026 WBC proved that October may still decide championships, but March will decide the future of baseball. The iconic moments that the WBC offered this time (Venezuela’s dance to el tambor, DR enofrcing the mercy rule on South Korea during the quarter-finals, or Italy’s home run celebration with espresso shots), along with all the adrenaline rushes fueled by national pride, recreated a playoff-like scene.

Aaron Judge, himself, acknowledged the WBC’s popularity.

“It’s bigger and better than the World Series. The passion these fans have for representing their country, representing their favorite players. There’s nothing like it,” Judge remarked.

Fans from the U.S., Japan, Italy, the Dominican Republic, and Venezuela watched the event with all their attention. Manfred now recognizes where the future of the game lies. With MLB still centered around the U.S., the WBC could be the right tool to globalize the game. And Manfred is not stopping here.

Just as the sports betting industry is exploding globally and several leagues are joining in, Manfred doesn’t want to keep MLB isolated. MLB just partnered with Polymarket to open baseball fans to market prediction investment. While the move alarms baseball purists, Manfred continues to embrace these changes.

But are you in for a mid-season WBC-like event?