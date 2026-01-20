Rob Thomson Discloses Phillies’ 2026 Plans After Failing to Acquire Bo Bichette

The Philadelphia Phillies are now practicing the Art of Letting Go. After what happened with Bo Bichette and the New York Mets, the Phillies look to be moving on. And manager Rob Thomson is giving us his view on the upcoming season.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“For the moment disappointed, but we gotta move on,” said Rob Thomson. “We’ve got a really good club… the future is looking bright.”

The Phillies’ offseason turned sharply when Bo Bichette agreed with the Mets unexpectedly late. Philadelphia believed a 7 year 200 million deal was aligned before New York intervened. That reversal landed hard inside the front office, where reactions were described as livid.

ADVERTISEMENT

Timing and structure fueled frustration, especially losing him directly to a division rival there.

The contract terms explained the shock, featuring 3 years, 126 million fully guaranteed total.

Bichette produced a .311 average with 18 homers and 94 RBIs last season overall. He also led the American League in hits during both the 2021 and 2022 seasons. Those numbers explain why Philadelphia felt stability slip away while leverage shifted suddenly there.

ADVERTISEMENT

Imago MLB, Baseball Herren, USA World Series-Los Angeles Dodgers at Toronto Blue Jays Nov 1, 2025; Toronto, Ontario, CAN; Toronto Blue Jays designated hitter Bo Bichette (11) reacts after hitting a three-run home run against the Los Angeles Dodgers in the third inning during game seven of the 2025 MLB World Series at Rogers Centre. Toronto Rogers Centre, Ontario, Canada, EDITORIAL USE ONLY Copyright: xJohnxE.xSokolowskix 20251101_lbm_ss9_066

While executives processed anger, Rob Thomson publicly framed the roster as competitive still today. He cited 96 wins last year and key veterans returning as foundational proof internally.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Thomson also pointed toward youth integration plans involving multiple high-level prospects soon ahead. That approach reflects continuity rather than reaction after losing a star target late winter.

The Phillies still project as postseason capable, even after missing a top free agent this year.

Their pitching base remains intact, and catcher continuity supports staff performance throughout the seasons ahead. Youth contributions could shape margins, while experience keeps the club competitive into October again.

ADVERTISEMENT

After recent setbacks, the path forward rests on execution rather than offseason headlines alone.

The Phillies learned hard lessons when Bo Bichette chose the Mets over certainty there. Rob Thomson responded calmly, trusting the Phillies roster more than the offseason noise today internally. Philadelphia now moves forward, while the Mets carry pressure attached to Bo Bichette’s contract.

ADVERTISEMENT

After the Bichette miss, the Phillies might not make the trade of Alec Bohm

For days, everything felt loud and unsettled, then suddenly it didn’t. After Bichette landed with the Mets, the Phillies stopped reacting and started reassessing. Rob Thomson’s public calm said more than any denial. In that quieter space, the Bohm conversation shifted, not because plans changed overnight, but because leverage, timing, and direction finally did.

Philadelphia’s failed pursuit of Bo Bichette quietly reshaped Alec Bohm’s winter and immediate future. If Bichette had signed, Bohm likely would have become baseball’s clearest infield trade candidate this winter. Instead, his market cooled as teams saw uneven production entering his final season.

Bohm was an All-Star in 2024, but his second half raised league-wide questions about consistency.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those doubts followed him into October, where numbers tell a restrained postseason story overall. Across 38 playoff games, Bohm hit .225 with 2 homers and a .660 OPS total. He logged 150 postseason plate appearances, production falling short of expectations for contenders annually.

With Bichette choosing the Mets, Philadelphia now keeps Bohm, hoping a walk year changes outcomes.

Bo Bichette’s choosing the Mets effectively ended Philadelphia’s appetite for chaos and forced patience. Alec Bohm stays because leverage vanished, not belief surged, which says plenty inside offices. Ron Thomson can project calm, but numbers decide whether Bohm’s next chapter actually changes.