Rob Thomson Issues Stern Message to Phillies Clubhouse After $107M Pitcher Falters Against Giants

The Philadelphia Phillies are hurting when it comes to finding consistency this season. After their 6-0 loss against the San Francisco Giants, the Phillies have again dropped down the ranks of the NL East. After a game where everything went wrong, manager Rob Thomson broke from his usual calm demeanor with a message that put the entire Phillies clubhouse on notice.

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It was a Robbie Ray vs Cristopher Sánchez match on Tuesday at Oracle Park in San Francisco. Spearheaded by Ray, the Giants’ pitching effectively quieted the Phillies’ hitters, but the same cannot be said for Sánchez. The Phillies’ southpaw gave up 11 hits, 4 runs, 2 earned runs in 5 innings while striking out 6. As bad as the numbers look, it was the sloppy fifth inning that took the match away. With not much silver lining in sight, Thomson had one clear message for the Phillies: to become better.

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“Obviously, we got to get better,” Thomson remarked, according to the Philadelphia Inquirer. “But, I mean, their guy threw pretty good today, kept us off-balance. We just got to get better.”

The Phillies are 6-5 so far this season, and four of their losses are against lefty starters. According to Statmuse.com, as a team, the Phillies have a batting average of only .158 against lefties in 2026. As Thomson put it, their lineup went ‘off-balance’ again, against the Giants’ southpaw Robbie Ray. Ray threw 6.2 scoreless innings, allowing 3 hits, 3 walks, while striking out 7.

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Apart from their ineffective bats, the Phillies’ defense also fell apart. In the fifth inning with the Phillies trailing 1-0, Trea Turner booted a potential double-play grounder that prolonged Sánchez’s inning. Otto Kemp followed the blunder with one of his own.

In reaction to Matt Chapman’s liner that he blasted deep into the left, Kemp fumbled from left to right, then jumped, but ultimately failed to catch the ball that went over his head. It was a run-scoring double that increased the Giants’ lead. A year into his new left-fielder duty, Kemp is still adjusting.

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“In hindsight, wish I would have tried to beat the ball to the spot. Got a chance to make that play rather than trying to time the jump up. But it’s another play that I can learn from,” Kemp noted, per the Philadelphia Inquirer.

By the time the fifth inning ended, Sánchez had thrown 28 pitches in the inning, costing two runs. Tuesday’s stint recorded the most hits he allowed in a game since August 11, 2024. His pitches-strike count read 92-68 after the five innings he threw. According to the Philadelphia Inquirer, eight of the 11 hits Sánchez recorded came in two-strike counts, and he felt he was missing pitches.

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Imago October 9, 2025, Los Angeles, California, USA: Starting pitcher, Cristopher Sanchez 61 of the Philadelphia Phillies during their MLB, Baseball Herren, USA National League Division Series Game 4 against the Los Angeles Dodgers on Thursday October 9, 2025 at Dodger Stadium in Los Angeles, California. Dodgers defeat Phillies, 2-1 in ten innings to win the NLDS. JAVIER ROJAS/PI Los Angeles USA – ZUMAp124 20251009_zaa_p124_033 Copyright: xJavierxRojasx

“I think specifically the sinker in, and the changeup, when I tried to throw it down in the zone,” Sánchez observed after the match.

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The Phillies recently handed Sánchez a six-year contract extension worth $107 million, and the franchise would expect sharper innings from the 29-year-old. Last season, Sánchez had posted a 2.50 ERA in 32 starts across 202.0 innings with 212 strikeouts.

Sánchez was removed in the sixth after he gave up two consecutive hits and was relieved by Zach Pop.

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During the loss, the Phillies were, however, missing one of their key players, J.T Realmuto, from the second inning.

The Phillies receive J.T Realmuto update

The Phillies primary catcher, J.T Realmuto, exited the game against the San Francisco Giants on Tuesday due to a foot injury. In the bottom of the first inning, Realmuto took a foul ball off Rafael Devers directly on his right foot. The catcher was in pain and exited following the hit, after he limped around for some time.

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This season, Realmuto is 6-for-25 in 9 games with 1 homer and 5 walks, batting at an average of .240 with a .806 OPS. During Monday’s win against the Giants, Realmuto went 2-for-3 with one walk.

Realmuto agreed to a three-year, $45 million deal with the Phillies this offseason.

MLB.com’s Todd Zolecki reported on X that the catcher’s X-rays have come back negative, much to the Phillies’ relief.

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“X-rays are negative on J.T. Realmuto’s right foot. Rafael Marchan will start tomorrow,” wrote Zolecki.

Rafael Marchan, who had taken over behind the plate after Realmuto’s exit, will continue on Wednesday as well.

Marchan is 1-for-11 with 1 homer, 2 RBI, and 2 strikeouts this season. On Tuesday, he went hitless in 4 at-bats against the Giants.