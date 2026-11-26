The Colorado Rockies’ struggles to attract established starters to Coors Field have finally ended. After 16 years of not signing any starting pitcher in free agency to multi-year deals, the franchise has reportedly committed to two players in a matter of hours. After enduring a fourth consecutive 100-loss season, the move signals a major shift in the team’s policy to build a competitive roster under the president of baseball operations, Paul DePodesta.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to Jeff Passan of ESPN, the Rockies have signed free agent Patrick Sandoval to a three-year, $42 million deal. The last time they agreed to a similar deal was in November 2010, when Jorge De La Rosa signed a three-year contract.

ADVERTISEMENT

Passan wrote on X, “Left-hander Patrick Sandoval and the Colorado Rockies are in agreement on a three-year, $42 million contract, sources tell ESPN. Sandoval, 30, joins David Peterson and Davis Martin in the Rockies’ new rotation.”

As mentioned by Passan, the Rockies’ offseason business has not stopped with Sandoval.

ADVERTISEMENT

The franchise has also agreed to a two-year, $32 million contract with former New York Mets and Chicago Cubs pitcher David Peterson, while making moves in the trade market to address its pitching deficiencies.

The Rockies collectively posted a 5.59 ERA in 2026, the worst mark in MLB for the fifth consecutive season. Their starting rotation was particularly problematic, recording a 6.28 ERA, while the bullpen finished with a 4.80 ERA.

ADVERTISEMENT

Hence, improving their pitching has been one of the biggest priorities for DePodesta. But the high altitude of Coors Field is not pitcher-friendly. The thin air makes it difficult for pitchers to keep the ball in the park. While the home field conditions have historically made it difficult for the Rockies to rebuild their rotation and sign free agents, it no longer appears to be the case. Sandoval’s arrival represents that shift.

The 30-year-old left-hander spent most of his career with the Los Angeles Angels before joining the Boston Red Sox.

ADVERTISEMENT

Across his six seasons with the Angels, Patrick Sandoval recorded a 4.01 ERA across 107 appearances, including 100 starts. His best campaign came in 2022, when he posted a 2.91 ERA with 151 strikeouts across 148.2 innings.

However, injuries have hampered his big league career recently.

ADVERTISEMENT

Sandoval underwent Tommy John surgery in June 2024, forcing him to miss the entire 2025 season. He returned to the mound with the Red Sox in July 2026, making 15 appearances, including 13 starts. He posted a 5.12 ERA in 70.1 innings.

While his numbers are not particularly attractive, the Rockies will be hoping that Sandoval can rediscover himself in Colorado. With three years on the deal, he will get plenty of opportunities to do so.

ADVERTISEMENT

Alongside Sandoval, David Peterson is also set to boost the Rockies’ rotation.

David Peterson set for reunion in 2027

The 31-year-old southpaw’s signing is particularly intriguing because of his longstanding connection with the state. Peterson attended Regis Jesuit High School in Aurora, Colorado, before playing college baseball at Oregon. The New York Mets selected him out of the University of Oregon in the first round of the 2017 MLB Draft.

ADVERTISEMENT

Peterson spent parts of seven seasons with the Mets, establishing himself as a dependable starting option. He earned his first All-Star selection in 2025. He was also part of the pitching staff during the Mets’ NLCS run in 2024.

However, he struggled on the mound last season. After starting the season with the Mets, the team traded him to the Chicago Cubs in exchange for Cole Mathis. In 2026, Peterson posted a 4.79 ERA with a 9-8 record across 32 outings.

Peterson’s addition, alongside Sandoval, gives Colorado two experienced left-handers in the rotation. However, the Rockies would have to find two open spots on their 40-man roster.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, the Rockies had already started addressing their pitching issues via trade.

On November 19, the franchise acquired RHP Luis Castillo and Davis Martin from the Chicago White Sox in exchange for left-handed pitching prospect Sean Sullivan and minor league catcher Douglas Veliz.

Castillo brings considerable major league experience to the organization. The three-time All-Star has a career 3.75 ERA across 272 appearances. However, he struggled on the mound last season. Castillo finished with a 5.85 ERA between Seattle and Chicago and dealt with a right shoulder impingement.

Martin, on the other hand, is coming off a productive season with the White Sox. The 29-year-old posted a 9-8 record with a 3.95 ERA across 29 appearances, including 28 starts. He will also remain under team control through 2030.

ADVERTISEMENT

After years of disappointing results, the Rockies finally appear to be backing their rebuilding plans with substantial financial commitments and aggressive moves in the trade market.