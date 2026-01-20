Rockies Land in Controversy After Denying $182M Star Reunion with Former Team

Other than the on-field problems, the Colorado Rockies already have enough problems off the field as it is. They seem to have a very tough time convincing their own fans that they are trying to win. They have also taken on some of the Cubs fans after allegedly stopping one of their players from going to the 2016 Cubs team reunion.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

There were reports that the Rockies had banned former World Series winner with the Cubs, Kris Bryant, from attending the Cubs’ 10-year reunion. But it turns out it was not true.

“The Chicago Cubs reunion of their curse-breaking 2016 World Series title team had a notable absence that was Kris Bryant,” said one of the hosts on Foul Territory. She then continued, “The Rockies guys denied that they blocked Chris Bryant from attending the 2016 Cubs reunion.”

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chicago Cubs hosted a reunion celebrating their 2016 World Series championship at Wrigley Field. The event honored the team that ended a 108-year title drought for Chicago fans. Former Cubs stars attended, reconnecting with fans who vividly remember Game 7 moments together.

However, Kris Bryant, who made the final out, was notably absent there that night.

Bryant’s absence sparked viral speculation online, quickly tying his name to the Rockies’ restrictions.

ADVERTISEMENT

Several reports claimed Colorado blocked Bryant from attending the Cubs reunion event publicly circulated. Many fans linked the claim to frustration over Bryant’s seven-year, $182 million contract with Colorado.

The deal still has three remaining seasons, intensifying scrutiny surrounding the alleged ban storyline widely.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

That scrutiny grew because Bryant’s Rockies tenure has been defined by injuries and limited availability.

Since signing in 2022, he has never exceeded 80 games played with Colorado teams. His combined Rockies bWAR sits at -1.5, reflecting minimal on-field impact overall during tenure. In 2025, chronic lumbar degenerative disc disease limited Bryant to only 11 games played total.

ADVERTISEMENT

Those struggles fueled theories that the Rockies held resentment toward Bryant’s unfulfilled contract expectations internally.

However, the Colorado Rockies officials directly denied banning him, calling the reports untrue publicly on Saturday morning. MLB.com’s Thomas Harding and The Denver Post’s Patrick Saunders both confirmed the denial through separate reporting.

With two sources refuting it, the alleged restriction quickly unraveled under scrutiny across baseball circles.

ADVERTISEMENT

What remains clear is that Bryant missed the reunion for reasons still undisclosed publicly today.

Reports suggest he is managing ongoing back pain while preparing for the 2026 season ahead.

The episode unfolded poorly, blending contract disappointment, injury history, and misinformation into confusion among fans. For fans, the reunion joy was briefly overshadowed by uncertainty surrounding Bryant’s absence that weekend.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Chicago Cubs celebrated history, while Kris Bryant’s absence briefly turned nostalgia into unnecessary modern controversy. The Colorado Rockies denied blocking Bryant, yet public trust eroded faster than his contract value. Facts eventually surfaced, but Colorado still wears the punchline after another avoidable distraction nationally again.

The Rockies seem to be changing from the inside

The Rockies are finally shaking things up, and not because of another Kris Bryant drama with the Cubs. After months of speculation and viral headlines about absences and contracts, Denver’s front office is quietly trying to prove it can do more than fumble high-profile signings. Fans might still groan at past mistakes, but changes are actually happening behind the scenes. This isn’t just spin, it’s a team attempting to rewrite its own narrative.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Colorado Rockies reached an all-time low in 2025, finishing 43-119, the worst record in MLB. Their struggles followed three consecutive 100-loss seasons, with longtime executives Greg Feasel and Bill Schmidt stepping down. Assistant GM Zack Rosenthal also resigned, leaving leadership gaps that the organization could no longer ignore.

Fans and media criticized the team’s insular approach, pushing ownership to finally seek outside perspectives for improvement.

In response, the Rockies hired Paul DePodesta as president of baseball operations and Nicky Schmidt as senior VP. Walker Monfort was promoted to executive vice president, overseeing both baseball and business operations for the first time. They also brought in GM Josh Byrnes and two assistant GMs, Ian Levin and Tommy Tanous, from outside organizations.

ADVERTISEMENT

These moves aim to modernize analytics, strengthen draft strategies, and build sustainable competitiveness with a more strategic approach.

This leadership reset represents a significant change in mindset, focusing on long-term stability over short-term fixes.

Colorado’s payroll ranked 20th in 2025 at $147 million, making homegrown talent development a critical priority. Ticketing and corporate deals, including a $5.8 million jersey patch deal with York Space Systems, support revenue growth alongside strategic baseball planning.

If the new executives execute their vision, the Rockies could rebuild gradually, aiming for meaningful improvement and renewed relevance in MLB.

Walker Monfort and Paul DePodesta are betting the Rockies’ future on brains over past habits. Nicky Schmidt’s revenue strategies could fund talent development faster than fans expect or accountants approve. If executed well, Colorado might turn 43-119 into a case study other franchises quietly envy.