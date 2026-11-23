The Colorado Rockies are making another significant move to strengthen their baseball operations, bringing in a familiar face with extensive Major League experience. The franchise has appointed former Seattle Mariners manager Scott Servais as its new senior director of baseball operations, adding an experienced baseball mind to the organization.

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The Athletic‘s Dennis Lin reported the appointment on X.

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“The Rockies hired former Mariners manager Scott Servais as senior director of baseball operations, sources told @WillSammon and me. Servais, who caught for the Rockies in 2000, spent the past two seasons as a Padres special assistant for player development.”

The move also marks a return to familiar territory for Servais, who previously played for the Rockies during his 11-season big-league catching career. He appeared in 33 games for Colorado during the 2000 season. Colorado Rockies

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Servais brings considerable managerial experience to the organization. He spent nine seasons managing the Mariners between 2016 and 2024, managing 1322 games during his tenure. His most significant achievement came in 2022, when Seattle reached the postseason for the first time since 2001, ending one of the longest playoff droughts in professional sports.

Although the Mariners eventually fell to the Houston Astros in the American League Division Series, Servais helped establish a competitive foundation in Seattle. He was dismissed in August 2024 following the team’s disappointing second-half performance.

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His experience extends beyond managing at the big-league level. Servais has also worked in player development and baseball operations, giving the Rockies someone who understands both the technical and organizational aspects of building a competitive roster.

For Colorado, the appointment comes at an important time. The franchise has endured several difficult seasons and is attempting to rebuild its baseball operations under president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta and general manager Josh Byrnes.

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The Rockies have struggled particularly with their pitching development and consistency. Their home environment at Coors Field presents unique challenges for pitchers, making player development and roster construction especially important.

Servais’ experience could prove valuable in addressing those issues. His background in player development gives him an opportunity to contribute to the organization’s long-term plans, particularly when it comes to evaluating young talent and improving the transition from the minor leagues to the big-league roster.

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Meanwhile, the Rockies received positive news on their catcher Hunter Goodman.

DePodesta shared updates on Hunter Goodman’s surgery

The two-time All-Star catcher underwent surgery on his left shoulder shortly after the season ended.

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Rockies president of baseball operations Paul DePodesta confirmed the surgery on November 20, describing it as a cleanup procedure on Goodman’s non-throwing shoulder. The 27-year-old had been dealing with discomfort since sustaining a left shoulder strain in August.

“Everyone knows that he missed some time late (in the season) with that shoulder bothering him a little bit,” DePodesta told reporters Friday. “He came back and played with it for a chunk of September and was still effective. …It continued to bother him a little bit, and it just made sense for us to get it cleaned up.”

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Goodman initially landed on the 10-day injured list after hurting his shoulder on a swing against the Arizona Diamondbacks on August 12. He missed 10 games before returning to the lineup, although the issue continued to bother him throughout the remainder of the season.

The latest update suggests there is no major concern about his availability for 2027.

Goodman is coming off another impressive offensive campaign. He finished the 2026 season with a .245 batting average, 41 home runs, and 88 RBIs across 574 plate appearances. His home run total ranked among the best in the National League and tied him for third in the league. DePodesta also included him in the organization’s future plans.

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“We believe we can win with ‘Goody’ and put together a winning team with him here, and he would certainly be a big part of that,” DePodesta reportedly revealed. “So the only way for us to move him is if we feel like somehow either that trade would accelerate our path to being that competitive, or somehow greatly enhance it.

For now, Colorado will be counting on Goodman to complete his recovery and return to full strength for the start of the 2027 campaign.