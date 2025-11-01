Rockies $182M Star Announces Retirement Plans Amid Dwindling Hope of MLB Comeback

The Colorado Rockies have endured four dismal seasons, compiling a 231-417 record—one of the worst in franchise history. At the heart of this struggle is a $182 million contract symbolizing everything that has gone wrong. The star player, expected to elevate the team, has spent more time in treatment than on the field, appearing in only 170 games over four seasons. Now, with his body increasingly failing him, serious discussions about his future are inevitable.

Kris Bryant finds himself at a career crossroads few players wish to face. The former National League MVP recently told Patrick Saunders of the Denver Post that lumbar degenerative disc disease has turned every day into a test of endurance. “It’s exhausting waking up and hoping to feel mejor,” Bryant explained. The pain that once limited his performance now pervades every part of his life. “I can’t recall the last time I woke up feeling truly good,” he admitted, revealing the profound impact of his back issues beyond baseball.

At 33, Bryant has tried numerous treatments, including an ablation procedure last May, but nothing has yet provided relief. Rockies head trainer Keith Dugger has him doing Pilates to strengthen his core, though the effectiveness remains uncertain. Bryant managed to play only 10 games in 2025 before his condition forced him out for the season. While reluctant to talk retirement, he acknowledges the growing challenges. “I’ve played this game for 30 years—not professionally, of course—but it’s all I’ve ever known,” he said poignantly.

With three years and $78 million remaining on his deal, Bryant’s situation poses a dilemma for both player and team. His .244/.324/.370 slash line and 17 home runs in 712 plate appearances with Colorado rank among the most disappointing free agent signings in baseball history. Though a deferred payment plan may be on the horizon, Bryant isn’t ready to step away. Only he can decide when his body forces that final, heartbreaking choice.

Rockies Search for New Leadership Drags Into Offseason

Bryant’s contract woes represent just one of the challenges for Colorado’s next front-office leader. The team is still searching for a permanent head of baseball operations, with the October deadline having quietly passed. Owner Walker Monfort initiated the hunt with urgency, but a final decision remains elusive as free agency approaches.

With the World Series concluding this weekend, teams can start signing free agents before the Rockies’ next leader officially assumes control. Being atop the waiver priority list only adds pressure to finalize roster improvements promptly. Still, the organization refuses to rush, recognizing the importance of making the right choice.

Two finalists have emerged: Matt Forman, assistant GM of the Cleveland Guardians, and Amiel Sawdaye, assistant GM of the Arizona Diamondbacks. Former frontrunner Thad Levine has fallen out of consideration, and James Click, who guided Houston to the 2022 World Series, has apparently left the race.

The Rockies have maintained tight secrecy throughout the process, leaving the outcome uncertain until the offseason officially begins. Whoever takes over will inherit a franchise desperate for direction. Bryant’s situation is just one of many pressing issues awaiting Colorado’s new leadership as they embark on a challenging rebuild.