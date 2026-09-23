Rockies Matched 61-Year-Old MLB History With 100-Loss Streak in 4 Consecutive Seasons

The Colorado Rockies ended Tuesday on the wrong side of MLB history. They became the first team in 61 years to lose 100 games for the fourth consecutive season. New full-time manager Warren Schaeffer’s promise to bring “consistent winning seasons to this organization” has backfired.

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With only five games remaining in the 2026 regular season, the target of a winning season remains out of reach. Instead, the Rockies disappointed again as their loss tally climbed to hundred following their 7-2 loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks.

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In the series opener, the D-backs kept their playoff hopes alive while burying the Colorado deeper as a former Rockies player led the charge.

Nolan Arenado went 3-for-5 while hitting his team-leading 28th home run of the season. Meanwhile, the D-backs’ starter, Michael Soroka, fanned 9 hitters and allowed only one earned run in seven innings.

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As the Rockies fell 7-2 to the D-backs, they became the first team to record four consecutive 100-loss seasons since the New York Mets in 1965. The Mets were in their expansion years at the time.

“The Rockies are the first team to lose 100 or more games in four consecutive seasons since the Mets did it from 1962-1965,” reported Fox Sports: MLB on X.

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The Colorado Rockies entered this season hoping to improve after they ended last year with a disastrous 43-119, tying the franchise record for most losses in a single season. They were not as bad this year, but it was nowhere near enough since they could not ultimately avoid 100 losses.

When the Rockies took the series against the San Francisco Giants in August and improved to 50-74, it appeared they might avoid a similar downfall this year. But since then, they lost 11 of their 13 games in August.

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They entered September winning the three-game set against the Baltimore Orioles, but haven’t won a series since. The Rockies have gone 2-8 in their last 10 games.

This season marks a new low for the Rockies, who haven’t reached the playoffs since 2018, when Bud Black was still their manager.

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The Milwaukee Brewers eliminated them in the NLDS.

The Rockies have reached the playoffs only four times in the last 26 years, including their memorable World Series run in 2007. They lost the Fall Classic 4-0 to the Boston Red Sox.

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“You learn your hardest lessons in difficulty in life,” said first-season manager Warren Schaeffer, per ESPN, after his team recorded its latest loss. “This is not easy.

“Last year, we talked about it at the end of the year, how we want to feel this and never feel it again, and remember it and hold on to it. The guys have done that. We’ve just lost 100 again. There are a ton of lessons to learn from it. If we don’t learn these lessons from these games this year, we won’t get better.”

According to ESPN, the Rockies hold a major-league-worst 220-423 record since 2023. They are trailing the Chicago White Sox, the second-worst team, by 23 games.

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Inside the numbers, there are some familiar struggles that have hindered the Rockies consistently. One such issue is pitching.

Rockies with league’s highest ERA and Kyle Freeland’s last game

After their loss to the Arizona Diamondbacks, the Colorado Rockies’ collective ERA spiked to 5.58, the highest in the big leagues. Since 2022, the Rockies have recorded the highest collective ERA every season.

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The closest to them this year are the Athletics with a 5.45 ERA. If the Rockies finish with the highest ERA again this season, it will be their fifth year in a row.

Philadelphia Phillies and the St. Louis Browns are the only two clubs since 1913 to have the worst MLB ERA for five years straight.

On Tuesday, veteran starter Kyle Freeland took the mound for the Rockies.

He dealt three expensive innings before Zach Agnos relieved him in the fourth. Freeland allowed three runs to the D-backs at the top of the first inning and an RBI double to Tim Tawa in the third. When he left, the Rockies were trailing 4-0.

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Freeland, a Rockies veteran of 10 years, was drafted by Colorado in 2014 and debuted in the big leagues in 2017. Tuesday marked Freeland’s final home start as his 5-year, $64.5 million contract expires at the end of this season.

Freeland finished the 2026 season with a 4-11 record and a 6.58 ERA.

“I think everything we’re doing inside this clubhouse — coaches, players, front office, all staff — has been doing an incredible job to make sure that this team and this org are heading in the direction that is winning,” said Freeland, per ESPN. “You see it.”

Despite Freeland’s optimistic words, a winning season appears far away. But Denver natives like Freeland can only hope for the best.