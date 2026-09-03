Blue Jays’ Stadium Severely Damaged After Thunderstorm Strikes Toronto

Toronto is still digging out from Wednesday night’s storm, and one of the city’s newest landmarks came out of it in pieces. Rogers Stadium, the 50,000-capacity outdoor concert venue that opened at Downsview Park just last summer, sustained major structural damage during the storm, not to be confused with Rogers Centre, the Blue Jays’ actual home ballpark across town, which came through unaffected.

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CTV News‘ helicopter captured the aftermath Thursday morning, showing entire rows of bleachers tangled together and collapsed, with sections of seating damaged from top to bottom and debris scattered across the grounds.

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“Rogers Stadium sustained significant damage,” Live Nation said in a statement.

The storm behind the damage was no ordinary summer squall. Toronto City Manager Paul Johnson described the rainfall up to 110 millimetres in some parts of the city as consistent with what meteorologists classify as a 100-year storm.

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The system brought golf ball-sized hail and wind gusts exceeding 110 km/h as it moved through Wednesday evening, and its effects went well beyond one venue. Toronto Fire Services logged roughly 1,500 calls during and after the storm, the second-highest volume in the department’s history.

Now, major roadways have reopened but crews are still clearing fallen trees, and thousands of residents remain without power.

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At Rogers Stadium itself, the damage wasn’t limited to the seating bowl. Along with the collapsed sections, tents and temporary structures in the venue’s Fan Plaza appear to have been destroyed, and the stadium’s exterior structure was left partially stripped of its covering.

Live Nation confirmed no employees or on-site contractors were injured during the storm, and no events were scheduled at the venue that night. The company said it’s still working through the process of assessing the full scope of the damage and has not yet released a cost estimate or a list of which structures will need to be rebuilt.

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A Venue Already Under Scrutiny

The timing adds to a rockier-than-expected first year for Rogers Stadium. Live Nation and Northcrest Developments built the venue specifically to handle major touring acts that couldn’t easily route through Rogers Centre, which is frequently unavailable for concerts during the Blue Jays’ baseball season.

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It opened in June 2025 as one of the only venues of its size in the world without a resident sports team, hosting acts like Stray Kids, Oasis, Coldplay and BLACKPINK in its debut season.

That first season came with its own issues. Concertgoers complained the venue felt underprepared to handle crowds at full 50,000-person capacity, and nearby residents raised repeated noise complaints, prompting Live Nation to promise operational adjustments before this storm ever hit.

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The stadium was always designed as a semi-permanent structure. It sits on a five-year lease before the site is expected to be redeveloped into housing, which makes a major repair bill this early in its run a genuinely awkward problem for Live Nation to absorb.

Whatever the repair estimate turns out to be, the clock is already running. Rogers Stadium’s next scheduled show is AC/DC’s POWER UP tour stop on September 16, just under two weeks away.

In a coincidence that underscores exactly why this venue exists in the first place, that same date has the Blue Jays hosting the Detroit Tigers at Rogers Centre downtown, meaning Toronto’s two “Rogers”-named stadiums are set to host events on the same night, with only one of them currently in any condition to do so.

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Live Nation hasn’t said whether the AC/DC show is at risk, and with the full damage assessment still ongoing, that answer may not come until much closer to the date. For a venue that was built to prove Toronto could handle stadium-scale touring without leaning on its ballpark, an image of tangled bleachers and shredded tents two weeks before a sold-out arena-rock show is not the storyline anyone at Live Nation was hoping for.