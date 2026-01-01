Roki Sasaki Joins Freddie Freeman & Others In Sending Emotional Retirement Message to Clayton Kershaw

With the Dodgers still riding the high of back-to-back World Series titles, there’s one moment that really hits them hard: Clayton Kershaw’s retirement. Kershaw left the diamond in September 2025, but it seems like his teammates are yet to get over him.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

The Dodgers just made a special farewell video for Kershaw on New Year’s Eve, sharing a heartfelt message filled with tributes from teammates like Freddie Freeman and Mookie Betts. “It’s been an honor to be on the field with you, compete against you, just everything. You’re the epitome of what a great baseball player is,” Freeman said about Kershaw.

And yes, Roki Sasaki even chimed in with a subtle nod that definitely got fans buzzing.

ADVERTISEMENT

“Congratulations on your many illustrious achievements. Getting to see up close your attitude towards baseball or how you spent time at your locker was so valuable to me. I hope to see you again at the stadium.” Sasaki shared via the Dodgers video.

In 18 illustrious seasons, Kershaw finished with a sub-3.00 ERA in 13 of them, including three years where it dipped below 2.00. Even at 37, Kershaw showed he still had it, putting up a 3.53 ERA across 102 innings this season. And then came the perfect finishing touches: strikeout number 3,000 and another World Series ring. You really couldn’t script a better goodbye!

ADVERTISEMENT

Sasaki’s message to Kershaw, though, carries a little extra weight. And that’s largely because of Sasaki, just a year into his Dodgers career, and Kershaw, the longtime veteran, connected. Together, they played a huge role in steadying what had been a shaky Dodgers bullpen late in the 2025 regular season.

Things were rough for a while. By September, the Dodgers had racked up an MLB-worst 13 blown saves since the All-Star break. Desperate for answers, the team leaned on an unlikely duo: a rookie still finding his footing and a legendary starter reinventing himself. And surprisingly, it worked.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

In a September game against the Diamondbacks, Sasaki fired a scoreless inning. Kershaw followed suit, locking it down as well. Moments like that clearly left an impression on the rookie. Sasaki thus shared how getting to work so closely with a pitcher like Kershaw and leading the bullpen together felt like a dream come true.

But what really caught everyone’s attention was how Sasaki ended his message.

He said he hoped to see Kershaw back on the field again. So what does that mean? A return in a different role? Or could he actually still have some innings left as a player? It wouldn’t be completely unheard of, after all, Max Scherzer is 41 and still searching for a team this offseason.

ADVERTISEMENT

Roki Sasaki is poised to turn the tables in 2026

Well, Sasaki came over from Japan with sky-high expectations, seen by many as a once-in-a-generation arm who could lead a rotation for years. His rookie MLB season did offer flashes of that potential, but it didn’t quite go the way most people expected. Injuries and shifting roles slowed his progress, and the instant dominance that often follows a pitcher of his reputation had to wait.

However, the Dodgers took a cautious approach and moved him into the bullpen. And that’s where things really clicked. Out of relief, Sasaki looked electric. His fastball had extra zip, his breaking pitches were sharp, and the talent that made him a star in Japan was on full display. Notably, in nine postseason appearances, he put up an eye-popping 0.84 ERA, struck out six batters, and picked up three saves.

ADVERTISEMENT

Now, with the new season just around the corner, Roki Sasaki sent a message to the fans: “I will work very hard to contribute to the team for the entire season next year. See you all next year.” And with Kershaw no longer in the clubhouse, it feels like the torch is being passed!

The Dodgers may be watching the next Kershaw-like figure take shape right before their eyes.