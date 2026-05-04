Roki Sasaki’s Dodgers Job Faces Serious Doubts as $182M Star Nears Return

The Dodgers might have taken chances with Roki Sasaki like no others. Since signing him last year with much hype, Sasaki was tried in the starting rotation, then in the bullpen, and then again in the starting rotation. But nothing actually worked, at least as per what the Dodgers had expected.

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Currently, Sasaki is in the rotation and yet struggling with a 5.96 ERA. So, the discussion is already on whether he will be sent back to the bullpen. That could be a possibility, but the latest rumor, if it comes true, could even send Sasaki out of the main roster. All thanks to the returning former Cy Young winner.

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“When Blake Snell returns, Dodgers should drop Roki Sasaki to the minors,” New York Post Sports’ Dylan Hernandez said.

Sasaki has been having a turbulent time since the time he joined the Dodgers. He began the 2025 season as the Dodgers’ No. 2 starter but initially struggled with command, posting a 4.72 ERA across 8 starts. Afterwards, his continuous struggle and injury forced the Dodgers to relocate him to the bullpen. And that’s when his fortune returned.

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Sasaki found massive success out of the bullpen during the Dodgers’ run to the 2025 World Series championship. He worked as a makeshift closer, pitching 10.2 innings across 9 postseason appearances, allowing 1 ER and converting 3-of-3 save opportunities. This year, Snell started in the IL, which made Sasaki the automatic choice in the starting and his last struggle was back.

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Last month, Sasaki made five starts for the Dodgers, securing a 6.35 ERA across 22.2 innings of work. He gave up seven home runs while striking out 22. And just at the best time for the Dodgers, Snell’s return from his left shoulder fatigue injury is nearing. He is showing dominance in his rehab. He first made his outing in the Single-A in April, securing 21 strikes from 32 pitches. The Dodgers’ $182 million arm has allowed two runs (one earned) on three hits and a walk.

Then, in his next start, he recorded six strikeouts in three scoreless innings. Snell is now expected to make two more rehab starts before his return, and he is expected to be with the Dodgers by May. But the question is, who will make way for Snell in the rotation? As per Hernandez, Sasaki is the obvious choice.

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Justin Wrobleski could be another name to take the hit, but the numbers are on his side, unlike Sasaki. In the five games he has started, Wrobleski has a 0.56 ERA. And after his six scoreless innings on Sunday, it will be difficult to demote him. So, the last option is Roki Sasaki. “He’s in the rotation for now, and he needs the innings to work on his repertoire, but maybe those innings need to come in Triple-A,” ESPN’s David Schoenfield said.

Batters are 17-for-43 (.395) with five home runs against Sasaki’s fastballs last month. So, for the insiders, it’s better to send Sasaki to the minors and get him ready for a comeback. That will make a scope for Snell in the rotation and Wrobleski in the bullpen.

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Sasaki is bringing changes to stay relevant with the Dodgers

While the Dodgers are planning ways to accommodate Roki Sasaki after Snell returns, the former is putting in all efforts to stay relevant. The most evident change is his pitching variety.

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His new split-fingered fastball was seen on Saturday against the Cardinals, which could prove effective. The pitch features an astonishing 33 to 43 inches of total downward movement . It generates around 5 inches of induced vertical break, forcing it to “fall off the table” as it reaches the plate. “We always have game plans going into games,” pitching coach Mark Prior said.

So, amid his place in the rotation getting more contested, Sasaki is introducing variations; if that works, there might be a few that are certainly working. He has had two of his best starts of the season in the last two weeks. But that is still not enough to prevent Snell from taking over, especially when his typical forkball is not working.

In NPB, Sasaki was known for his filthy knuckling, low-spin forkball, but it has not been effective since his MLB debut. The reason could be his lack of velocity. Notably, in Japan, he used to throw the forkballs at 80 mph+ speed. In MLB, he has yet to achieve that. So, Sasaki giving space to Snell is the most likely possibility here.

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The Dodgers might be paying the price for having a star-stuffed roster.