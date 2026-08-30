Roman Anthony and Trevor Story Confirm Recovery from Rehab to Join Red Sox

The Boston Red Sox are set to receive a much-needed offensive boost for the showdown of the season series against archrivals New York Yankees. At one end, the Red Sox capped their doubleheader Saturday with a disappointing loss. On the other, Roman Anthony and Trevor Story packed their bags in Worcester. The two players who have been out since May are now ready for the stretch run.

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The Boston Red Sox’s mid-to-late season resurgence has put them firmly in the postseason race. They are trailing the New York Yankees (77-59) by only three games for the top AL Wild Card spot. A challenge awaits Story and Anthony’s big-league return. They must not rock the ship that the other Red Sox players have painstakingly stabilized during their absence. For now, both are eager to rejoin the Red Sox.

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“Roman Anthony and Trevor Story left Polar Park together Saturday night eager to rejoin the Red Sox following their rehab assignments in Worcester,” Tommy Cassell reported on X.

After playing 41 games this season, Trevor Story landed on the IL with a sports hernia that deteriorated gradually after being diagnosed during Spring Training. He then underwent surgery on May 22.

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Story has been on the IL ever since. He could finally start his minor league rehab assignment on August 16.

He last played on May 14 and was slashing .206/.244/.303 with a .547 OPS.

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Speaking about his return to the Red Sox, Story told Cassell, “I feel like I’m ready. I’m excited.”

Story has made 10 rehab appearances with Triple-A Worcester. In those games, the 33-year-old went 6-for-35 with 5 singles and a double.

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Roman Anthony also started his rehab around the same time.

He joined Double-A Portland on August 18 and moved to Triple-A Worcester on August 25. He made 8 minor league appearances, slashing .280/.367/.600 with a .967 OPS. Anthony went 7-for-25 with 2 homers and 7 RBI.

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The 22-year-old Red Sox star has been on the IL since May 7.

He had torn a ligament in his right ring finger during a check swing. He last played for the Red Sox on May 4 and was hitting .229 in 130 plate appearances.

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“I’m excited to get back,” Anthony reportedly told Cassell. “I’m excited to just get back to the normalcy of seeing the guys and being around the boys, and for it to be a different environment.”

The Story-Anthony duo left their last Triple-A game in the seventh inning, ready to exit Polar Park. The Red Sox are still figuring out the required roster moves to include the two in the 40-man roster.

“They’re coming (to New York),” Chad Tracy told The Athletic. “Not sure what we’re doing yet (roster-wise), and we’ll figure that out. But obviously they went through everything (for medical clearance), and we’ll figure out what we’re going to do there.”

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However, Anthony and Story’s return will most likely impact Andruw Monasterio, Anthony Seigler, and Mickey Gasper.

They are the ones picking up the slack in Anthony and Story’s absence. We will know what adjustments the Red Sox made once they announce their lineup for Sunday.

Meanwhile, Chad Tracy addressed the tough loss the Red Sox faced during the doubleheader.

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Brayan Bello’s bulk relief fell flat in front of the Yankees’ singles

The Red Sox entered Saturday’s doubleheader after facing back-to-back shutout losses against the Marlins (4-0) and the Yankees (4-0). Their offensive struggles came to a temporary end in Game 1 on Saturday as they shut out the Yankees 6-0.

Wilyer Abreu opened the scoreboard with a solo homer in the first, and the Red Sox capped the victory with a four-run ninth.

However, the tables turned in Game 2, as the Yankees split the doubleheader with a 9-2 victory.

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Brayan Bello imploded for the first time this season since he started pitching in bulk relief. On Saturday, Bello allowed 4 earned runs on 5 hits across 5.1 innings.

Once Bello took over from Gamboa, the Yankees’ lineup gained traction.

Jose Caballero opened the third with a single, and Trent Grisham followed with a walk. Ben Rice then drove in Caballero with another single before Jazz Chisholm Jr brought Rice home on a sacrifice fly. Luis Garcia Jr added another run with a grounder to second, scoring Grisham.

Bello left the mound in the sixth with the Yankees leading 4-1, as Garcia Jr, scored on Chisholm’s sacrifice fly. The Yankees wrapped up their all-singles night with a five-run eighth, facing Raymond Burgos.

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“It was a long day,” Tracy told The Athletic after the loss.

“Obviously, you guys know how tough it is to win games in the big leagues when you play doubleheaders. Oftentimes, they end in splits. You’re able to grab one. You have an opportunity to come out here tomorrow and split a series in Yankee Stadium. We have to be ready to do that.”

During Game 2, the only contributions from the Red Sox’s offense came from Nick Sogard’s solo homer and Willson Contreras’ RBI hit.

They went 1-for-8 with runners in scoring position and stranded seven runners on base.

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If the Red Sox can wrap up with the same record as the Yankees, they will get home-field advantage during the Wild Card round. Boston would aim for a win on Sunday and snag the season series.