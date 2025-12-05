Roman Anthony Drops 3-Word Savage Response After Sonny Gray’s ‘Hateful’ Dig at Yankees

Aroldis Chapman once torched the Yankees on his way out, saying he’d retire on the spot before ever signing with them again and accusing the front office of “a lot of disrespect.” Now there’s a new name on the list of ex-Yankees taking shots. Sonny Gray just joined in from across the rivalry, saying one thing he loves about being in Boston is how “easy it is to hate the Yankees.”

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Well, given the long-standing Yankees–Red Sox rivalry, it’s not shocking to hear Chapman and Gray talk like that. But what really grabbed people’s attention was how Roman Anthony responded to Gray’s comment.

“I mean, I’m excited to have him. I mean, he seems like a competitor, seems like he’s ready to play in Boston and take on, you know, the fans in Boston… All I’m gonna say is go Red Sox.” Anthony’s savage response to Gray’s dig might just have reignited the coveted rivalry.

ADVERTISEMENT

Well, Anthony jumped in right away to back Sonny Gray’s arrival, and obviously, the edge he brings with him.

He pointed out that Gray has already shown he can handle big-market pressure, which makes him a good bet for the Red Sox. However, Gray’s time with the Yankees was a rollercoaster.

He struggled badly at Yankee Stadium in 2018, posting a 7.71 ERA at home compared to 3.17 on the road, which pretty much tells the whole story.

ADVERTISEMENT

So now, leaning into the Boston–New York rivalry, Gray has pretty much guaranteed he’ll get an earful the next time he takes the mound in the Bronx. But since leaving New York, he’s completely reshaped his narrative. Last season, he put up a 3.36 ERA, a 1.12 WHIP, and 3.8 fWAR in 30 starts, proving he’s still a reliable, high-end starter with playoff experience.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Now the real question is whether he can keep that going in a Red Sox uniform, especially when the rivalry games roll around. The first Sox-Yankees showdown of 2026 is set for April at Fenway. But thanks to Gray’s punchy comments and Anthony’s excitement, the fire’s already burning long before Opening Day.

Roman Anthony also has things to prove for the Red Sox

Roman Anthony really looked like a gem for the Red Sox in 2025. Hitting .292 with a .396 OBP and a 130 wRC+ over 71 games, he showed poise, discipline, and a mature approach well beyond his age. But even with Anthony’s surge, the Red Sox didn’t have enough firepower to make a serious postseason run. That’s where 2026 becomes a huge pivot point.

ADVERTISEMENT

Notably, this will be Anthony’s first full-season grind in MLB, and because of how good he looked last year, people aren’t just hoping he’ll shine; they’re expecting it.

So, it’s not only Sonny Gray who comes into the season with something to prove. Anthony is also stepping into a bigger spotlight himself. And if Alex Bregman doesn’t return, that lineup suddenly has a hole that someone needs to fill, and Anthony becomes one of the players Boston will lean on even more heavily…

So 2026 is going to be a real test for him. Can he hold up over 162 games? Can he handle the pressure of becoming one of the faces of the offense? If he continues to grow the way he did in 2025, the Red Sox might have a future star ready to take that next leap.