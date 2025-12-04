Beloved Manager Makes MLB Return With $4B Club After Health Fight as Arte Moreno and Angels Turn Down Emotional Plea

Ron Washington just wanted one thing from the Los Angeles Angels–a fair shot to keep managing the team after beating a major health scare. But he never got the chance. But here is the thing: baseball rarely closes a door without cracking open a window. And Washington is not stepping through that window that leads him right to the San Francisco Giants. Bob Nightingale of USA Today just broke the news.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Nightingale mentioned that Washington is finalising a deal with the San Francisco Giants as their major infield coach. Honestly, it feels like the perfect fit- because Washington has mastered the role over the years. He is seen as one of the best, if not the best, infield gurus in the game.

Washington will now get to work on shaping the Giants’ infield defence- something he has made his career of. Matt Chapman will anchor the third base, so he has plenty of a strong foundation to build around, too. Then there is Rafael Devers, who will be making his move to first base. It is a challenge that Washington will mostly thrive on. And if there is anyone who can help Devers settle into a brand new position, it is Washington.

ADVERTISEMENT

This move comes right after the Angels declined to pick up Washington’s option for 2026. Even after he insisted that his health was not much of a concern, and that he could go on to manage the team. Instead, the team hired Kurt Suzuki to take over.

And yes, it must have stung Washington because he genuinely wanted to stay back. He even pushed for a meeting with owner Arte Moreno. But according to The Athletic, that meeting never happened. And the decision all came down to the performance of the team and not his health.

ADVERTISEMENT

Washington went 99-137 with the Angels, and that includes a franchise-worst 99-loss season in 2024. Even then, those numbers don’t tell the whole story. The Angels were trending upwards at 36-38 to start 2025, before Washington stepped away in June.

This was when he started having the heart issue, due to which he eventually had to get the quadruple bypass surgery. After he left, interim manager Ray Montgomery took over, and not long after that, the season started unravelling.

ADVERTISEMENT

Read Top Stories First From EssentiallySports Click here and check box next to EssentiallySports

Later, after Washington got his clean bill of health, he returned to the workouts and even stopped smoking. He kept wanting to finish what he started. “If Perry will have me back, I’m certainly willing to come back and finish what we started,” he said back in August.

The Los Angeles Angels still moved on.

So now, Washington is headed to the Giants. And San Francisco should be thrilled not because they got the man who was featured as the “Wash” in the “Moneyball” scene with Scott Hatteberg, but because Washington has a track record of developing players. The most notable one being Marcus Semien.

ADVERTISEMENT

How Ron Washington transformed Marcus Semien into a Gold Glove star

When the 2025 Gold Glove winners were announced, it was not surprising to see Marcus Semien standing alone as the Rangers’ long-time winner. But what is surprising is that if you remember his early years and how he has come so far defensively. Semien was not the steady, sure-handed player he is today. In his days with the White Sox and Oakland Athletics, he struggled badly. He led the AL in errors three different times. In 2015 alone, he committed 35 errors–and this kind of number gets a player moved to a different position entirely.

But then came a turning point, or should we say, Ron Washington happened to him.

ADVERTISEMENT

Washington took Semien under his wing during his time with the A’s, and according to Semien, it was not just a regular coaching experience. For him, it was life-changing. He said it himself: “Ron Washington is the most influential baseball man in my life.”

Wash rebuilt Semien from the ground up, so everything from the mindset to positioning to the footwork, everything that no one even sees. “I wasn’t in a competent mindset defensively,” Semien admitted. And Washington changed that slowly, and now you can see the results.

He helped define Semien’s career. He evolved into one of baseball’s most reliable defenders and even won his second Gold Glove in 2025 with a .996 fielding percentage and only two errors in nearly 500 chances.

ADVERTISEMENT

Semien’s story is the perfect example of what happens when talent meets the right mentor.