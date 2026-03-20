Ronald Acuna Jr Forces $35M Dutch Teammate to Wear Venezuela Jersey After Losing WBC Bet

The WBC is over, and all the players are back at their camps training for the opening day. But Ronald Acuna Jr is just getting started with his season. And he is a man who keeps his word. And after coming back to the Brave camp, he made sure that his mate, Ozzie Albies, kept his side of the word.

In a recent video posted by Talkin’ Baseball, Albies is seen wearing a Venezuela jersey and said, “I’m rocking this on Opening Day.”

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Before the WBC started, Ronald Acuna Jr and Ozzie Albies made a jersey bet before facing off in the WBC. The bet was that whoever won the face-off between Venezuela and the Netherlands was going to have to wear the jersey of the other player. And this turned out exactly the way Ronald Acuna Jr wanted.

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When spring resumed, Acuña placed his gold medal and jersey inside Albies’ locker. Ozzie Albies wore the jersey around the clubhouse, honoring the bet and joking about Opening Day plans.

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Ronald Acuna Jr had said that he was not going to lose to Albies, and he kept his word. When they faced off on the field, Venezuela won that game 6-2. Ronald Acuna Jr went 2-4 with a double and 2 RBIs. But Albies could not get any hits and ended the game 0-4.

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Acuna went further to win the WBC and make history for his country. But all was not lost for Ozzie Albies because even he made history in the WBC. Albies hit the first walk-off home run in WBC history against Nicaragua. But this WBC didn’t just give us a rivalry, but a bromance so good that people are going to be emotional if they break up.

The WBC was more than baseball for Ronald Acuna Jr

This WBC win wasn’t just another normal win in his career; this was a lot more to Ronald Acuna Jr.

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Venezuela beat Team USA 3-2 to win the WBC at loanDepot Park. Ronald Acuna Jr played a major part in the game and reached base twice. But that was the story across the tournament as we saw with his leadoff homer against Japan.

This meant more to him than the 2021 World Series title with the Braves, in 2021, when he was injured with an ACL tear. But in this win, Acuna was there every step of the way and contributed in almost every game.

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After the final, Jon Morosi filmed him speaking through tears. He called it number one, citing missed 2021 games and finally delivering for Venezuela. In that moment, numbers, wins, and presence aligned, making this his most meaningful achievement.