Ross Atkins Confirms Blue Jays’ Trade Deadline Plans as Playoff Hopes Remain Uncertain

If anything that impacted the Toronto Blue Jays the most in 2026, it was their pitching. They started the season with pitchers in the IL, and the list went on to expand with the days. Max Scherzer, Shane Bieber, and Jose Berrios are still on the IL, and it is affecting their ranking. The Jays currently stand with a 39-39 record. While that’s an improvement from a .385 winning % from April, they still need pitching help to survive through October. The Blue Jays’ boss Ross Atkins acknowledged this reality as he revealed the team’s trade deadline plan.

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“Speaking to the media at Rogers Centre, Ross Atkins says starting pitching is likely atop the Blue Jays’ wish list at the trade deadline. Atkins says he likes Jays’ current group but has interest in more because you can never have enough starters,” MLB insider Ben Nicholson-Smith shared via X.

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The Blue Jays are currently ranked 23rd in terms of scoring runs (320) and 8th in terms of average (.250). But Atkins seems to be more concerned about their pitching, which is ranked 15th in terms of ERA (4.10). Sounds surprising, but that’s the team’s reality with the pitching injuries.

Max Scherzer is on a 15-day IL with back spasms . He threw a bullpen session and is feeling better, but his exact activation date is still being determined. Then, Yimi García is on a 60-day IL and currently pausing his rehab assignment in the minors due to renewed elbow soreness . He is reportedly meeting with team doctors to map out next steps. José Berríos underwent Tommy John surgery on May 20, effectively ending his 2026 season and keeping him out for 12 to 18 months. Cody Ponce is suffering from a right ACL sprain. He underwent surgery and will miss the year.

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With all these elite names removed from action, the responsibility stayed with a handful. Among those, the Jays’ 2025 breakout star, Trey Yesavage, is struggling recently on the mound. Since May 25, he has allowed 17 ERs from 22.1 innings till July 18. He started the year from the IL and returned with a 5 scoreless innings against the Boston Red Sox, but couldn’t keep up the momentum.

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It has left the Jays with Dylan Cease as the only other performing starter with a 2.75 ERA so far.

The Blue Jays are currently 7.5 games behind the AL East lead and 1 game up for a Wild Card spot. So, with the team steadily pacing up, a few pitching helps by the deadline would make the team a World Series contender. And considering how Atkins hinted at an aggressive deadline, the Jays have a few options to pick from.

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The Blue Jays could get spoiled by choices

Tarik Skubal is the biggest name rumored to be available by the deadline. The Tigers’ continued regression is making it more realistic.

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“Now that it’s becoming inevitable that the free-falling Detroit Tigers may have no choice but to trade two-time Cy Young winner Tarik Skubal at the deadline, rival executives believe the bidding will come down to four finalists who not only can afford the remainder of his $32 million contract, but will also be willing to give up prized prospects. The Los Angeles Dodgers, New York Yankees, Toronto Blue Jays, and San Diego Padres,” USA Today’s Bob Nightangale predicted.

The Blue Jays, they need immediate impact, and no one could take this opportunity better than Skubal. However, the Tigers are seeking top prospects from the potential suitors. It needs to be seen if the Jays would agree to give up their names like JoJo Parker and Arjun Nimmala.

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The New York Mets, similar to the Tigers’ situation, may wish to give up Freddy Peralta in order to get a few new names. While his 4.83 ERA this year seems a dealbreaker, Peralta is better than this. His 17-6 record from the last year with the Milwaukee Brewers proved that. The Jays know how to make a blockbuster pitching move, as they picked Dylan Cease last offseason. A few more could again be on the card.