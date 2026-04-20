Royals Get $600M Nod As New Kansas City Braces For New MLB Stadium

Brace up to witness Bobby Witt Jr. hitting skyshots from a new, swanky stadium at Washington Square over the 53-year-old Kauffman Stadium. The proposal that first came to light back in 2020 for a potential new downtown baseball stadium just walked one step closer towards reality.

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While the Royals’ on-field numbers have nothing to boast about, standing last in the division with a 7-15 record, the Kansas City Council just approved funding for the ambitious project, which could be a significant milestone for the franchise.

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“Kansas City has approved up to $600 million in public funding for a new downtown stadium for the Royals. The city council voted to advance the $1.9 billion ballpark project, putting the Royals in their strongest position yet to secure a finalized stadium deal,” Front Office Sports shared via X.

The Royals’ existing Kauffman Stadium was 53 years old and needs replacement rather than renovation. In 2022, owner John Sherman revealed their interest in having a new stadium downtown as they are willing to leave Kauffman Stadium before their lease ends in 2030. And now in 2026, the Kansas City Council finally approves allocation of $600 million public fund for the $1.9 billion project.

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“The Royals remain grateful for the work and attention of local leaders…. As always, our motivation is to find the best solution for our team, our fans, and our community. We’re excited by the possibilities this opportunity presents for our hometown,” the Royals said after the funding was approved.

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The voting was conducted last week, and it was approved by an 11-1-1 vote. So yes, the approval was not unanimous. While the majority of the council members agreed that the new stadium development would bring huge private investments to the city, City Councilman Nathan Willett disagreed. According to Willett, more urgent citizen issues should have been focused on over allotting public funds for a new stadium.

For reference, in 2024, Jackson County residents voted down the funding plan for a Royals downtown stadium.

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The approved plan is projected as a “Downtown Baseball District” around the new stadium. This would include hotels, mixed-use projects, and other infrastructural activities. According to the franchise, they “expect to include one of the largest private investments in Kansas City history.”

And with that, the Royals went one step closer to leaving their Kauffman Stadium (Royals Stadium), which witnessed their first World Series win in 1985. On October 27, the Royals won the 1985 World Series Game 7 against the Cardinals by 11-0.

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Hopefully, the new stadium would bring back some luck, which the team desperately needs now.

The Royals’ on-field numbers need a breather

The Yankees swept the Royals with a 7-0 win. While no Royals batter scored a run, only 4 managed to hit. And with such performance, it’s no surprise that they ranked 26th in terms of team average (.218). The worst part is that they ranked 30th in total runs scored (71). Among the most hyped names in the Royals lineup, Witt Jr. is batting .280 but has yet to score a homer.

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Their 30+ HR hitter from 2025, Vinnie Pasquantino, is batting .157 with 2 home runs.

So, the Royals’ offense is barely surviving. However, their bullpen is making things worse.

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Reliable names like Matt Strahm are there to equip the bullpen. Strahm finished last year with a 2.74 ERA. This year, he is currently at 4.05 ERA. The Royals’ bullpen is performing just as well as Strahm. For reference, they have already blown four saves this season. The bullpen is ranked 30th in terms of ERA (6.18) and WHIP (1.67).

So, be it their offense or defense, nothing is going in the Royals’ way. Their $145 million payroll for 2026 might not be enough to go all guns blazing. Let’s see if the new $1.9 billion stadium brings any change.