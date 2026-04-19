Royals Manager Breaks Silence After Veteran Player’s Public Message Hints at Clubhouse Rift

A routine day off for Salvador Perez quickly turned into a full-blown controversy for the Kansas City Royals. Their ongoing losing streak only amplified the noise, forcing manager Matt Quatraro to step in publicly and address the situation before it spiraled further.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

“I’ve talked to him. We talked before he had the day off. We talked during the day off,” Quatraro was heard over the MLB Network Radio on SiriusXM.

ADVERTISEMENT

The Royals fell 13-4 to the New York Yankees on April 18 after Quatraro chose to rest Perez, saying he wanted to “give him a little mental breather.” The loss marked their worst margin of the season and extended their skid to six straight games.

As if the result wasn’t bad enough already, the veteran catcher pushed back on the manager’s decision.

ADVERTISEMENT

“I don’t need a mental breather,” Perez wrote on social media after the game.

And the whole thing spiraled into a controversy leaning towards a possible rift in the clubhouse.

ADVERTISEMENT

The 35-year-old had appeared in every game before April 18, but his production has dipped, with just 12 hits and 6 RBI in 75 at-bats. Quatraro pointed to both the workload and the recent struggles as part of the reasoning behind the decision.

The decision did not pay off, and Perez’s public response only added fuel to the situation.

ADVERTISEMENT

“You know how it is. My intention in saying that, was not that he had something going on that required a day off. It was more,” the manager tried to clarify. “Because you’re getting a day off, you have the ability to not worry about getting prepped for the game.”

Quatraro mentioned before the game how Perez was playing “Day game after night game.” He simply didn’t want to overuse his captain.

ADVERTISEMENT

“He didn’t have to prepare to start the game, and he knew that the night before,” Matt said, trying to shut the noise. “So that was something that became more than it needed to be.”

ADVERTISEMENT

Quatraro made it clear the decision was about managing workload, not questioning Perez’s toughness or commitment, even if the message did not land that way initially.

Perez’s mentality didn’t approve of Quatraro’s ‘mental breather’

“Anytime Salvy gets the day off, it’s a story because he plays so much. He’s so passionate. He loves to play, and we rely on him in there all the time,” Quatraro tried to reinforce what a ‘workhorse’ the catcher is.

ADVERTISEMENT

Perez’s resistance makes more sense when you look at his track record. He played 155 of 162 games in 2025, rarely sitting unless forced by illness, and carried that same workload into 2026. After captaining Venezuela to a World Baseball Classic title earlier this year, he returned to Kansas City and had not missed a single game until Quatraro gave him this one day off.

He is the epitome of durability. Perez played 155 out of 162 regular-season games. Then he went on to represent his country in the WBC and own the title for Venezuela as a captain in 2026. He then joined his MLB camp and hasn’t missed the regular season until the manager chose Carter Jensen to replace him for one day.

ADVERTISEMENT

This is not a new tension for Kansas City either. Throughout 2025, there were already discussions about balancing Perez’s ironman mentality with modern workload management, as his production often dipped during long stretches without rest. Quatraro’s decision fits into that larger approach, even if it clashed with how Perez views his role.

That context is exactly why the decision drew attention. Still, both sides quickly moved to shut down any talk of a rift, with Quatraro confirming Perez would be back in the lineup and the veteran addressing the situation directly.

“It’s a little confused, you know, not the right communication,” Salvador addressed the pregame comments from his coach. “I got reached out by a lot of people yesterday after the game. They sent me what Q said. I don’t have any problem with Q. We talked today.”

The 5x Gold Glove winner even honored the intentions of his coach.

“I know people are surprised I didn’t play yesterday, but everybody has an off day in the big leagues,” he said. “You know, it’s kind of hard to play 162 games, especially behind the home plate.”

What briefly looked like a clubhouse issue ultimately came down to miscommunication. With the air now cleared between their captain and manager, the Royals’ focus shifts back to the field, where snapping a six-game losing streak has become the real priority.