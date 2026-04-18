Royals Manager Faces Umpire’s Ire After Questionable Call At Yankee Stadium

The Yankees are dominating in the second game against the Royals, but the Royals’ manager does not seem in the mood to let his rival go without a fight. He took up a fight for a controversial umpire call that’s getting too common this year. Something the Yankees’ manager, Aaron Boone, also called out, and he was ejected. Same scene and same way of ejection, but Matt Quatraro took Boone’s place this time at Yankee Stadium.

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“Royals manager Matt Quatraro was ejected seemingly for arguing that the pitcher balked when he did not appear to come set before a pickoff attempt at second base,” Jomboy Media shared via X.

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Pitchers trying to pick off the runners and getting accused of balking is a common scene this year. While there is always a thin line between a balk and a pick off, the issue is getting highlighted more this year. Even the managers are taking the fight to the umpires and are eventually getting ejected.

In the first inning, the Royals’ Maikel Garcia was stranded at second base and nearly picked off by the Yankees’ starter Will Warren. Although Garcia was saved, Quatraro raced out to start arguing with umpires Nestor Ceja and Chris Guccione. According to him, Warren was looking set for the pitch, and thus the Royals deserve a free walk.

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Umpires declined, and a typical, calm, and composed Quatraro was looking disappointed.

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As a result, Quatraro was ejected from the first inning even before the Royals starter took the mound. The Royals are now playing with their bench coach, Paul Hoover, as the acting manager.

In the game against the Angels on Thursday, the Yankees manager also had a heated moment with the umpires for a balk call. The difference was that the Yankees’ pitcher Ryan Yarbrough was called a balk, which Boone protested. Boone was ejected for protesting a balk allowed, while Quatraro was ejected for protesting a balk not allowed.

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As per MLB’s updated rules, a pitcher cannot step off or pick off more than twice in a single plate appearance. A third disengagement (pickoff attempt) that does not result in an out is a balk. So, we are not sure whether Warren attempted any more pick-offs, but given that it was in the first inning, the chances are low.

However, without Quatraro’s presence at the Royals’ dugout, the Yankees are currently running a riot. And more than their concern around a balk call, the Royals’ offense seems much scarier.

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The Royals’ offense looks very familiar

The Royals ranked 15th in terms of team average (.247). This year, they were projected to do much better. Bobby Witt Jr. was a top-30 hitter last year, and he was projected to do better in 2026. Vinnie Pasquantino and Salvador Perez both touched 30 homers last year. So, a better offense was expected.

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However, in reality, their 2026 looks like 2025 only. They are currently ranked 26th in terms of team average (.219) and 29th in terms of total runs (67).

Bobby Witt Jr. is yet to score a home run this season. Pasquantino and Perez are struggling with .173 and .160, respectively. In the first 18 games, the Royals scored 3.11 runs per game, which was the second-lowest in the league. And the worst part was that they had scored three runs or fewer in 12 of their first 18 games.

Yes, there are a few positive points, like Kyle Isbel. He is batting .283, followed by Jac Caglianone with a .271 average. However, despite a few individual outbursts in the lineup, they finished third in the AL Central last year. A few names with 30+ homers also couldn’t pace up the team. So, this year also, a few individual stats would not be very helpful.

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The Royals manager was fired up tonight, but fans want to see the same fire in the clubhouse.