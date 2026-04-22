Royals Owner Announces $3B Historic Project as Long-Standing Dream Nears Fruition

A remarkable new chapter is taking shape in Kansas City, as the Royals have just confirmed a multi-billion-dollar project. The plan is to fulfill the former owner’s vision through a new home for the MLB team.

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“I’m motivated every day to fulfill Ewing Kauffman’s vision, which was that the Royals would be Kansas City’s forever,” Royals’ owner John Sherman shared in a public announcement.

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The Royals Stadium has been the home for the baseball team since 1973. It was later renamed after founder Ewing Kauffman in 1993. But after more than five decades, the franchise has decided to find a new home.

“We have teamed up with Hallmark Cards on a transformative project that will include a new ballpark at Crown Center,” Sherman added.

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The new stadium will be built on the land where Hallmark’s headquarters currently stands. But this project is about much more than just baseball. While the ballpark itself will cost about $1.9 billion, the entire project will actually cost over $3 billion.

However, the investment isn’t about making just another stadium for the team. It will be used to build a massive 85-acre neighborhood all around the stadium. The reimagined structure will serve as the headquarters for both the Royals and Hallmark.

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Although the specific details weren’t disclosed in that letter, they might include hotels, shops, offices, and parks. That means it won’t be just a ballpark. The Royals might be offering a year-round destination for the people of Kansas City.

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People first started talking about a downtown stadium back in 2020. To help pay for it, the city recently approved about $600 million in public money. But the Royals confirmed the new ballpark will be located at 2501 McGee Street, just south of Washington Square Park and Pershing Road. That is about 7.4 miles from Kauffman Stadium.

Sherman addressed the diehards, saying, “We’ve shared two World Series Championships and countless historical moments together. These moments live on because of fans like you who stood with us season after season.”

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The new ballpark will in the heart of the city, instead of beside the highway. It will also have 9,000 parking spaces at a 10-minute walk. And FOX4 News reports that the entire construction will create 20,000 jobs. That’s a huge update for the city. And it will improve the tourism scenario once the development is complete.

But despite such wonderful news, there are still some underlying concerns for both the team and the people of the city.

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Royals’ ambitious vision raises a few questions

The Royals’ current home is at a suburban space, and they are moving to a more downtown area. The biggest challenge the fans might face is the traffic.

Kansas City ranks 39th in population among the 381 US cities. And Crown Center is one of the densest districts. Moving around the specific area during big events won’t be a cakewalk for the fans.

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Also, there hasn’t been an update about the fate of Kauffman Stadium once the new development is completed. The Royals have to vacate their current home before their lease expires in 2031.

There have been some reports, including a horse racing facility and public housing. Global events like the 2031 FIFA Women’s World Cup have also found some roots in the stadium. But most reports point toward the demolition of the same.

Some fans have also pointed out the lack of proper execution details in the latest announcement. However, all these questions are expected to find their respective answers eventually.

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But before the Royals change their home, they need to worry about changing their position from the bottom of the AL Central.