Royals Ready to Cut Ties With 2 Players as Blue Jays, Red Sox Hit Major Snag in $116.5M Chase: Winter Meetings Rumors

The MLB Winter Meetings are set to kick off this Sunday, and a Ketel Marte trade feels very much on the table. Meanwhile, the Diamondbacks need pitching depth, a new first baseman, and an offensive boost if they want to stay in the mix. Interestingly, the Royals could address most of their roster needs only if they’re willing to part with two of their top players.

MLB insider Jim Riley of Ballcap Sports on December 7 broke down three blockbuster trade ideas for this year’s Winter Meetings. Considering the trade values, Riley pitched a trade idea that sends Marte to the Royals for not one but two Kansas City players.

“It won’t just be (Cole) Ragans. We’re also going to have to include Jonathan India in this trade,” Riley said.

From the Diamondbacks’ point of view, dealing Ketel Marte would leave a hole in their infield. For the same, the balancing piece that helps make this trade work is the Royals’ Jonathan India.

Getty KANSAS CITY, MISSOURI – JULY 15: Cole Ragans #55 of the Kansas City Royals throws in the first inning in game two of a doubleheader against the Tampa Bay Rays at Kauffman Stadium on July 15, 2023 in Kansas City, Missouri. (Photo by Ed Zurga/Getty Images)

“We have a position player, and we have a pitcher, and in doing so, you make sure you’re getting the talent you need back in return,” Riley added.

By dealing Ragans and India for Marte, “Kansas City would take a tremendous step with their lineup, and Arizona would stay relevant with their rotation,” per Riley.

It’s true that India could fit right into Arizona’s infield mix, whether that ends up being first base or second base.

As for Ragans, the Royals desperately need more firepower on offense. They finished 26th in MLB with just 651 runs last season. Moving one of their starting pitchers, like Ragans, might be the most realistic way to bring in the Ketel Marte-level bat they’re missing.

It’s not just the Royals in the mix for Ketel Marte; the Red Sox and Blue Jays have also been linked to the star second baseman. However, if the Royals-Diamondbacks trade materializes after all, the AL teams might have to look elsewhere.

For the record, the Diamondbacks locked up Marte with a six-year, $116.5 million extension in April 2025. He’s under team control through 2030 with a player option for 2031. The deal is also inclusive of $46 million in deferred money.

That means any trade offer would have to be incredibly strong to convince the front office to move a franchise cornerstone.

This season, Marte recorded a .283 batting average, a .893 OPS, 28 home runs, and a 4.4 bWAR. His reliability at the plate and switch-hitting talent are what put him in rare company among today’s available infielders.

On top of that, Marte has mentioned before that he wants to stay in Arizona. And that makes any potential deal with any club even harder to imagine.

The Pittsburgh Pirates are urged to go after Ketel Marte

Widely regarded MLB columnist Bob Nightengale has recently pushed the Pirates to pursue a trade with Arizona for infielder Ketel Marte.

Imago National League second baseman Ketel Marte AZ waves from second base after hitting a two-run double in the first inning against the American League during the 2025 MLB, Baseball Herren, USA All-Star Game at Truist Park in Atlanta, Georgia, on Tuesday, July 15, 2025. PUBLICATIONxINxGERxSUIxAUTxHUNxONLY ATL20250715507 MIKExZARRILLI

“If they really want to be aggressive, they’ve got the pitching depth to trade for Arizona Diamondbacks All-Star second baseman Ketel Marte,” Nightengale noted this weekend.

Nightengale believes that the Pirates have enough payroll flexibility to pull off a deal for the Arizona infielder. And if we have to name a big-name player who could realistically be moved this winter, it’s Ketel Marte. His contract is fairly reasonable at $92 million, and he’s locked in through 2031.

The Pirates haven’t reached the postseason since 2015. And it’s been even longer since the Pirates last claimed a division title.

They wrapped up the 2025 season with a 71–91 record. The rotation was one of the few bright spots. Of course, led by Paul Skenes, who capped off the year by winning the NL Cy Young Award.

But the offense was completely disappointing. The Pirates finished at the bottom of almost every major offensive category. Even their trade-deadline moves didn’t help their standing with fans.

Pirates fans are desperate to see the team start winning before Skenes even thinks about leaving. And bringing in Ketel Marte might help the team overcome offensive struggles and enter playoff contention.