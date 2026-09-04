Royals’ 38-Year-Old Pro Pukes Mid-Game as Marlins Broadcast Delivers Ironic Moment

Another hot day, another victim of the heatwave. This time, it was Kansas City Royals veteran pitcher Craig Kimbrel. As concerned spectators watched Kimbrel struggle on the field, the Marlins broadcasters decided to run a commercial to give him some privacy. However, once the commercial aired, the irony was not lost on anyone.

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On Thursday, Royals manager Matt Quatraro sent Kimbrel to the mound to preserve a one-run lead in the seventh inning. The Royals were leading 4-3 against the Miami Marlins, and the reliever comfortably retired the first two hitters. He had thrown just nine pitches when the heat became unbearable. Kimbrel then hunched over and began puking near the pitcher’s mound. Talkin’ Baseball posted a clip of the incident on X.

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“Craig Kimbrel puked on the mound as the Marlins ran a commercial for an injury law firm,” the caption of the post read.

Training staff and his teammates quickly came to check on Kimbrel after he puked. Kyle Stowers, who was ready to bat next, also stepped away from the batter’s box, waiting for Kimbrel to recover.

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Then there was the Marlins broadcast, which eventually cut away to a commercial. Ironically enough, it featured an advertisement for Werner, Hoffman, Greig & Garcia, an injury law firm. The firm provides legal assistance to people who have suffered physical or psychological harm due to someone else’s negligence.

If only Kimbrel could sue the hot and humid weather!

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The game-time temperature at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City was 97°F, and on top of that, the 50% humidity only made the conditions worse.

However, the 38-year-old did not immediately exit the game after getting sick. He recovered enough to throw another pitch, but it struck Stowers in the elbow, automatically sending him to first base. The Royals pulled him and sent Nate Pearson to end the inning.

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The Royals avoided a series sweep against the Miami Marlins, and Carter Jensen emerged as the driving offensive force. As the Royals won 7-3, Jensen needed just a single to complete the cycle. He hit an RBI triple in the third to open the scoreboard. Then, he homered in the fifth to give the Royals a 4-3 lead, and capped off with an eighth-inning leadoff double. He later scored on Jac Caglianone’s single. In the next at-bat, Salvador Perez hit an RBI double to score Caglianone. Another RBI double from Vinnie Pasquantino later, the Royals sealed their win.

Coming back to the heatwave, players have fallen victim to the extreme conditions before as well. Last season, Elly De La Cruz experienced something similar during a matchup against the St. Louis Cardinals. The June heat was intense, and De La Cruz chugged plenty of water before his at-bat. He ended up vomiting the water back up on the field. However, he recovered enough to hit a home run later in the game.

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Cubs reliever Trent Thornton also fell ill during a game last year.

The heatwave does not spare anyone, including home plate umpires. Veteran umpire Manny Gonzalez also fell victim on Monday.

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Manny Gonzalez forced to exit game after heat exhaustion

Last season, the Seattle Mariners and the Chicago Cubs played with one less umpire after Chad Whitson fell ill due to intense heat. This time, it was Manny Gonzalez.

Cincinnati recorded 90°F and 61% humidity before first pitch on Monday evening. The temperature did not fall below 85°F with the heat wave warning in effect.

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While light and airy clothes are apt for the weather, home plate umpires don’t get an outfit choice. A facemask, chest protector, shin guards, and an array of protective gear underneath the usual shirt do not help either. Manny Gonzalez had to wear all that on Monday when he was calling the Reds and the Padres game, but the heat and humidity soon became unbearable for him.

Gonzalez suddenly slumped over due to heat exhaustion and elevated blood pressure. He sat on the ground as the medical staff checked him, then he exited the field with Reds trainer Tomas Vera.

Following Gonzalez’s exit, D.J. Reyburn went behind the plate, Ron Kulpa took over at first, and Tom Hanahan remained at third. The umpires decided to continue the game without a second base umpire.

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While Gonzalez started feeling better on Monday evening, the Royals have listed Kimbrel as day-to-day.