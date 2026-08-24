Royals’ $25M Star Gets a Well Deserved Standing Ovation After Finally Breaking His 755 Games Streak

MLB is no stranger to moments worthy of a standing ovation. But sometimes, a milestone is so bizarre that it leaves an entire ballpark celebrating the unexpected. Salvador Perez gave the Kansas City Royals exactly that kind of moment on Sunday at Kauffman Stadium.

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The Royals’ $25 million slugger raced to second with John Rave at the batter’s box, sliding in safely and sending the crowd into a frenzy. The dugout erupted, the fans stood and cheered, and Perez had just etched his name into the record books. A record more than just MLB’s slowest base runner by Statcast stealing a base.

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“Salvador Perez gets a standing ovation after stealing his first base in five years,” Talkin’ Baseball shared via X.

It took 5 years and 755 games for Salvador Perez to steal a base, as reported by the X post. Back in 2021, he had his last stolen base against the Milwaukee Brewers.

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Now that he recorded his 7th stolen base on Sunday, and it took him 5 years to go from his 6th to his 7th stolen base, the stands at Kauffman Stadium, as well as the Royals dugout, couldn’t keep calm.

The Royals locked up their captain through 2027 on a two-year, $25 million extension, replacing his previous 2026 club option. The deal carries a $12.5 million annual value and includes a $7 million signing bonus, with deferred money built into the contract.

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In the second inning, the Tigers’ starter Jacob Waguespack was on the mound. Rave didn’t swing at a four-seamer that went beyond the strike zone. However, the Royals’ captain was already away from first base; he sprinted and covered second base.

Tigers catcher Eduardo Valencia stood up to throw but never released the ball as shortstop Kevin McGonigle ran to the base and Perez slid.

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“The umpires told me, ‘Why did you slide that far from the base?” Perez said. “I’m trying to get to the base quicker, I think!”

Upon reaching second base safely, Perez turned back the clock by mimicking the trademark celebration of his former speedster teammate, Jarrod Dyson, prompting his team’s dugout to go wild.

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Ironically, Statcast ranks Perez as MLB’s slowest baserunner, and he might just prove that right by stealing a base for the first time in five years.

“That feels even better than a home run,” Perez said. “It took me five years to steal one bag.”

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The broadcaster’s camera focused on Vinnie Pasquantino as he was seen banging the dugout rail in celebration.

“That was sick,” Pasquantino said after the game. A few fans were seen offering a standing ovation to Perez.

Perez, finally breaking his 755-game drought without a stolen base, ignited a 5-run rally for the Royals. Starting the bottom of the second inning trailing 1-0, Kansas City put multiple runners on base against Tigers opener Jacob Waguespack and debuting reliever Andrew Sears.

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The rally was capped off by a decisive three-run home run from Nick Loftin, driving the red-hot Royals ahead as part of their high-scoring 11-7 victory.

So, the Royals’ celebration extended beyond Perez’s unique record. Perez’s unlikely feat portrayed the way the Royals have been looking since the All-Star break.

The Royals are looking for a late turnaround

The Royals are currently ranked last in the AL Central with a 58-74 record. So, chances for a Wild Card berth are very unlikely.

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However, that doesn’t stop them from going for a late push. They now have a 20-15 record since the All-Star Game. Their latest win against the Tigers was their eighth consecutive win, including a perfect 7-0 homestand.

In between, the Royals scored 6.3 runs per game on average while hitting .299/.380/.408 and have pitched to a 3.30 ERA. Moreover, unlikely heroes are rising to the occasion.

For instance, Pasquantino scored 10-for-22 with four doubles and five RBIs last week. Perez went 9-for-25 with two doubles and six RBIs. Kyle Isbel has driven in at least one run in five of his last six games.

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The clubhouse is crediting their captain for leading from the front.

“It makes everyone think, ‘If he’s doing it, let’s go. Let’s step up the level of intensity, and whatever the job is, get it done,” Rave said.

Now, if the Royals could maintain their momentum, they need to go all guns blazing in their final 30 games. Perez is confident.

“We’re just trying to do our job every day,” Perez said. “This game is too crazy. I’ve seen a lot of things in this game. You need to prepare day by day, one day at a time, and see what happens after the last game.”

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longest drought of his career—the Royals captain finally swiped second, ending a five-year wait.

Perez had never stolen more than one base in a season, making the moment all the more unusual. More than 21,000 Royals fans at Kauffman Stadium had every reason to celebrate the rare burst of speed.

The 36-year-old scripted history by putting in his best effort. It’s time for the Royals to follow suit.