Ryan O’Hearn Forces Bob Nutting to Shut Door on Dodgers Castoff Leaving Only One LA Escape Route, Per Insider

Baseball is all about business and depends on your performance and whether you can improve a team or not. If you can’t perform, teams are not going to look at you, and that is exactly what happened with Michael Conforto and the Pittsburgh Pirates. After signing Ryan O’Hearn and snubbing Conforto, the ex-Dodgers is now the favorite to land on the other side of LA.

“On to Michael Conforto. I had him going to the Pirates initially,” said Robbie Hyde. “Since they traded for Yosen Garcia… signing Ryan O’Harn, I think Conorto ends up going to the Angels.”

Pittsburgh monitored Michael Conforto‘s early offseason discussions after MLB Trade Rumors linked him to the outfield needs. Those conversations stayed preliminary as Pittsburgh prioritized short commitments amid payroll limits and ongoing rebuild pressure. Conforto entered the market after a difficult 2025 season that reshaped how teams evaluated his market.

That context set the stage for Pittsburgh eventually shifting directions as winter progressed slowly forward.

During 2025 with the Los Angeles Dodgers, Conforto hit .199 with 12 homers and 36 RBIs. His .637 OPS and negative 0.7 WAR reflected inconsistency despite 138 games and regular opportunities. Those results contributed directly to his exclusion from postseason rosters and reduced leaguewide trade confidence.

Projected contracts dropped toward short-term structures, including estimates near two years and $18 million total.

As Pittsburgh reassessed, Bob Nutting pivoted toward Ryan O’Hearn, addressing similar needs with steadier production. O’Hearn posted a .281 average, 17 homers, and 63 RBIs across Orioles and Padres games. Pittsburgh finalized that pivot by signing O’Hearn to a two-year, $29 million contract officially.

The move effectively closed Pittsburgh’s pursuit of Conforto, redirecting roster plans and financial flexibility forward.

With Pittsburgh off the table, attention shifted toward the Los Angeles Angels seeking affordable outfield depth. The Angels recently moved Taylor Ward, opening opportunities for Conforto to compete without immediate postseason pressure. Conforto’s power history, including multiple 20-homer seasons, offers rebound potential within a lower-cost environment there now.

A short-term Angels deal could allow measurable performance correction before another free agency cycle begins soon.

Baseball reminded Michael Conforto that production matters more than reputation once Pittsburgh chose Ryan O’Hearn. Ben Cherington and Bob Nutting followed numbers, not nostalgia, quietly closing the Pirates’ door. Now the Angels watch, knowing Los Angeles offers Conforto a reset without illusions remaining.

The Dodgers are in for a costly replacement for Michael Conforto

Money is already moving in Chavez Ravine, and it won’t stop at Edwin Díaz. The front office knows the outfield math no longer works the way it did a year ago. Dave Roberts has danced around it, Mookie Betts can’t cover everything, and Michael Conforto’s exit quietly left a bill that won’t be cheap to pay.

Kyle Tucker has emerged as the Dodgers’ primary replacement target after Michael Conforto failed to meet expectations. His projected next contract is estimated at around $427 million, placing financial pressure on most markets. Los Angeles offsets that cost using deferred salaries, which surpassed $1 billion as of last February.

That structure already supports deals for Shohei Ohtani and Yoshinobu Yamamoto without immediate payroll strain.

Within that framework, Tucker’s on-field production explains why the Dodgers view him as essential today. In 136 games, he posted an average of .266 with an .841 OPS season totals. Tucker also recorded 25 doubles, 22 home runs, 73 RBI, and 25 steals during the season. Paired with deferred financing, those numbers align performance certainty with roster stability for Los Angeles.

Conforto’s departure clarified the equation, and the Dodgers now price outfield production like infrastructure. Kyle Tucker fits that ledger, while Friedman’s deferred system keeps ownership calm and accountants busier. If Dave Roberts fields Tucker beside Betts, Chavez Ravine will understand the investment immediately.