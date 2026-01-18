Ryan Pressly’s Mother Sends Emotional Message to Astros Family After Son’s Retirement

Veteran reliever Ryan Pressly has officially called it a career, bringing an end to a memorable run in MLB that included stints with four teams and, most notably, a World Series title. “I’ll carry that joy forever. Houston, you’ve got our hearts – it’s our forever home now. Thank you,” Pressly said in his farewell message. Expected as he reached his pinnacle during his stint with the Astros.

Notably, Pressly was a key piece of the Astros’ 2022 World Series championship team, making the announcement especially emotional for Houston supporters. And adding to the moment, his mother, Jan, shared her own touching message, one that echoed her son’s feelings and highlighted just how deep their family’s bond with Houston has become.

“To my Astros family: It’s been a bittersweet day today. Ryan retired from baseball, and while I’m very happy for him, I’m overcome with emotion. Ryan and I (and his deceased father) worked so hard for Ryan to live his dream. It was our careers too. Thanks to all who loved #55,” Jan Pressly shared via X.

Now that Houston has truly become home for Ryan Pressly and his family, it feels like the right time to look back at his years in the orange jersey. Remember how dominant he was during the team’s 2022 World Series run?

Pressly was nearly untouchable that postseason, racking up six saves and allowing just one unearned run across 11 innings. In the World Series itself, he notched two saves and gave up that lone unearned run over 5⅔ innings, helping Houston defeat the Phillies in six games.

While he spent five seasons with the Twins before arriving in Houston, his six-year run with the Astros was clearly the most decorated. That stretch included not only a World Series title but also a WBC championship with Team USA, where Pressly played a key role.

And as his mother reflected, the journey was bittersweet, especially during his final season in 2024. With Josh Hader added to the bullpen, Pressly shifted into a setup role. But he remained effective, posting a 3.49 ERA and four saves across 59 appearances before moving to the Cubs for one last ride.

And for longtime fans, his mother’s message brings everything full circle.

Back in 2019, Pressly openly talked about how much his parents sacrificed, bending over backward to help him chase his big-league dream. Hence, hearing her now reflects on his career feels like a heartfelt callback to those early days. A reminder of just how much family has always meant to Ryan Pressly’s journey.

Ryan Pressly was an ideal team man

Beyond the numbers and accolades, there’s a lesser-known side of Ryan Pressly, his reputation as a true team-first guy.

If you remember, one moment that stands out goes back to 2018, when the Astros faced heavy backlash after trading for Roberto Osuna amid domestic violence allegations. During one game, a heckler went after Osuna from the stands. Osuna chose to ignore it, but Pressly stepped in, feeling his teammate deserved support in that moment.

That same team-first mindset showed up again years later. In the 2024–25 offseason, Pressly waived his no-trade protection to help facilitate a deal to the Cubs, giving the Astros some much-needed flexibility as they worked to manage their luxury tax situation.

So, in an era where individual stats and personal milestones often grab the spotlight, Pressly consistently puts the team ahead of himself. Whether it was standing up for a teammate or making a tough career decision for the greater good, his legacy stands out for a reason.