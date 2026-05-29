Sacramento Makes $1.8 Billion Push for MLB Expansion After Rob Manfred Reiterates Clear Desire

Sacramento is not going down after the A’s departure to Las Vegas is final. Instead, local boosters are pulling together a massive $1.8 billion offer for MLB, in an attempt to beat the other expansion candidates. But Rob Manfred’s 32-team dream has some clear roadblocks.

Watch What’s Trending Now!

Manfred wants to open two more franchises before his tenure ends in early 2029. But the intention is not just to expand the current league. He wants to remove the current AL-NL format that has been there for 125 years. He aims for a four-division, geographically-based structure to reduce the scheduling-matchup complications.

ADVERTISEMENT

“This opens up a whole lot of opportunities in terms of geographic realignment, which promotes rivalries and reduces travel in what is a tough season,” Manfred said. “If you can cut that travel down, it’s great for the players.”

Cities like Salt Lake City, Nashville, Orlando, and Mexico City, among others, are in contention to grab the opportunity. That’s why Sacramento, instead of trying to keep the Athletics there, is using their temporary stay as an audition for the market. Back in 2023, MLB owners unanimously approved the Athletics’ move to Las Vegas. While their new stadium is being built, the A’s moved into Sacramento’s Sutter Health Park for the 2025 season. Now, Sacramento wants a permanent team of its own.

ADVERTISEMENT

And Sacramento makes a lot of sense. It is the 20th biggest media market in the country, with approximately 1.5 million TV households. The city is home to the NBA franchise, the Sacramento Kings, which shows that a major sports franchise can be supported there.

Sacramento is serious about wanting a team. Their $1.8 billion plan uses $800 million from private investors and $1 billion from taxpayers. The money will pay for a new stadium and the area around it. But that money only pays for the building. The real issue is the MLB entry fee. The Padres recently sold for $3.9 billion, so a new team will likely cost almost $4 billion just to join the league.

ADVERTISEMENT

But Manfred’s expansion plan is currently frozen due to the Rays’ stadium situation. MLB leaders decided that the organization wouldn’t add more franchises as long as the current ones are in unstable condition.

The Rays’ stadium was already in bad shape before Hurricane Milton ruined the plans to pay for a new one. The team had to play at a minor league field for all of 2025. They finally went back to Tropicana Field in April 2026, but it took $60 million in repairs just to make it safe again. But the aging stadium still needs a lot of attention.

ADVERTISEMENT

That’s why the local government sanctioned a non-binding $2.3 billion stadium agreement for a new ballpark by the bay in Tampa. But there are still some ongoing issues barring the confirmation. And there have been similar issues before. MLB owners blocked the Giants’ proposed move to St. Petersburg in 1992. Later, they awarded Florida expansion franchises following mounting stadium and political pressure. However, the worst part is that the Rays aren’t the only roadblock for Rob Manfred’s expansion plan.

MLB’s labor uncertainty can flip the whole thing

The looming CBA fight is the biggest concern not just for the MLB commissioner but for the entire community. While the owners have proposed a salary cap, the Players’ Association has urged for higher luxury-tax thresholds. Even today, the two sides haven’t reached an agreement. There is a chance for a total MLB lockdown after December 1, hampering the 2027 season.

ADVERTISEMENT

The organization went through the same scenario 32 years ago. The strike over the same salary cap issue lasted 232 days before a federal injunction was issued. A looming fear of another lockout has the whole baseball community worried.

ADVERTISEMENT

While Sacramento’s campaign aligns with Rob Manfred’s retirement goal, the Rays’ condition still stands as a challenge. But the proposed structure has definite upsides for the organization and the teams. That’s why the community is hoping for some real solutions regarding the CBA and the Rays’ situation.