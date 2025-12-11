“Salty & Unemployed”- Fired Mets Coach’s Public Dig at Steve Cohen & David Stearns Infuriates Fans

This season didn’t go the way the Mets or their fans expected. Instead, it was an unreal downfall to see a team with the best record in baseball in June still miss the playoffs. So, with the year seen as a major disappointment, the front office wasted no time shaking up the staff, firing pitching coach Jeremy Hefner, hitting coaches Eric Chavez and Jeremy Barnes, and third base coach Mike Sarbaugh.

However, Chavez, in particular, has been outspoken since his dismissal. He previously said, “You can’t have two co-hitting coaches, two voices. In the end, one person needs to be the voice.” But his latest comments, made after Pete Alonso signed with the Orioles, are what really set off a fresh debate among fans.

“God, I’m enjoying this. Such an entertaining enthusiast. What a gift!” Chavez commented on an Instagram podcast discussing the Mets losing out on Alonso.

Well, Alonso was the Mets’ veteran slugger and their home run leader. So watching him head to the Orioles really highlighted how slow the Mets’ front office has been to act. That, too, with a $155 million deal, which the Mets could also have afforded. But what does that mean for Chavez?

If you are wondering, this isn’t the first time he’s reacted to a big departure. He missed no chance to take a dig at Cohen and Stearns.

Reportedly, back on December 9, the Mets’ longtime closer Edwin Díaz chose a three-year, $69 million deal with the Dodgers instead of the Mets’ slightly lower three-year, $66 million offer. Chavez seemed to get a kick out of it as he even posted a laughing emoji of himself on Instagram over a graphic announcing Díaz’s decision!

Yes, these are all not coming from a troll account but a former hitting coach!

So yes, he isn’t exactly upset about his former team losing one of the game’s top closers, and that alone is enough to make some Mets fans raise an eyebrow. Chavez, who had been with the Mets since 2022, almost seems amused watching his old club strike out in the offseason. But for fans who are already frustrated with the front office, his little digs feel more like he’s rubbing salt in the wound.

Just scroll through social media, and you’ll see how fired up Mets fans are about it.

Fans are visibly upset with the Mets’ former coach

Fans are now questioning whether Chavez’s own mouth is the reason he’s still unemployed after being fired by the Mets. One commenter put it bluntly: “He’s still salty and unemployed.” Another added, “Chavvy is slowly closing the door on any future job opportunities. Who would hire him?”

The comparison with Bruce Bochy only sharpens the criticism. At 70, Bochy immediately moved into a new role with the Giants after leaving the Rangers, despite both teams missing the playoffs. Meanwhile, Chavez, just 48, has yet to land another job. To many fans, that’s no coincidence. They believe his public shots at the Mets are turning front offices away. “He’s just making it harder and harder for himself to get a job,” one fan said.

Others argue that Mets fans were right about him from the start. “He proves it with every classless comment,” one user wrote, while another didn’t hold back: “It cheers me up knowing he’s still fired.”

In short, fans think Chavez isn’t just unemployed, he’s talking himself out of staying in baseball at all.

If you remember, Chavez was at the receiving end back in early August, when the Mets lost eight of nine games. That time, their .189 batting average was the worst in baseball.

Moreover, Chavez was primarily blamed for failing to maximize Juan Soto’s potential. So, it is not the first time the Mets’ former coach is at loggerheads with the fans.

Instead, it might be his frustrations with the Mets that are showing up on Chavez social media activities.