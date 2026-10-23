“Same Ending Every Year”: Yankees’ Decision to Run It Back Leaves Insider Asking One Brutal Question

Seventeen years without a World Series title, and the New York Yankees are sticking with the same leadership. Brian Cashman has been at the helm of the front office since 1998, while Aaron Boone is set to return for his 10th season as manager in 2027. Yet another postseason disappointment has done little to change the organization’s direction, leaving MLB insider Ken Rosenthal questioning why the Yankees keep trusting an approach that has repeatedly fallen short.

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“What are we doing? Why are we doing this over and over again when it’s the same ending every year?” questioned Insider Ken Rosenthal after the Yankees decided to re-sign Cashman and Boone.

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After another disappointing postseason, many fans expected the organization to make changes instead of trusting the same leadership. Cashman’s new deal keeps him in charge of building the roster, while Boone enters his 10th season as manager without a World Series title. However, Boone has not signed an extension, with 2027 remaining the final guaranteed year of his current contract.

For Yankees fans, the bigger concern is whether this familiar approach can finally deliver another World Series title. The frustration becomes easier to understand when looking at what happened after the Yankees reached the 2024 World Series. Fans expected Cashman to build on that run by improving the roster and giving the team a better chance to finish the job. And the 2025 season offered a chance to respond, but the Yankees struggled against Toronto when the postseason arrived.

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The Yankees beat Boston in the 2025 Wild Card Series, creating hope that the team could make another deep run. However, the Blue Jays won the first 2 ALDS games by scores of 10-1 and 13-7, putting the Yankees under immediate pressure. Although the Yankees won Game 3 9-6, Toronto closed out the series with a 5-2 victory. The Yankees’ 3-1 elimination in 2025 showed how quickly their postseason hopes could disappear against a stronger opponent.

Toronto’s dominance exposed problems that went beyond a few bad performances from individual Yankees players. The Blue Jays scored 34 runs across the 4 games, repeatedly putting pressure on New York’s pitching and defense. Their offense collected 14 hits in Game 1 and 15 more in Game 2, showing how difficult it was for the Yankees to contain them. For Cashman, the series raised questions about whether the roster had enough depth to compete with the American League’s strongest teams.

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But the same pattern returned in 2026, when the Yankees again eliminated Boston before facing another division rival. The Yankees won 93 regular-season games and advanced to the Wild Card Series, but Tampa Bay swept them in the ALDS. In Game 1, Drew Rasmussen held New York to 1 hit across 8 innings during a 1-0 Rays win. Game 2 brought 4 Yankees errors, including 3 in the first inning, as Tampa Bay secured a 5-2 win. The Yankees never recovered, and another postseason ended before they could even consider the World Series.

These defeats cannot be blamed entirely on players failing to perform under pressure. Cashman is responsible for assembling the roster, and the Yankees repeatedly lacked consistent production across important positions. In 2026, Ryan McMahon struggled offensively but still started the first 2 ALDS games, while defensive mistakes exposed further weaknesses. The team also needed more reliable hitting to support its pitching, particularly when opponents controlled the early innings.

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Injuries to Aaron Judge and other players just exposed the Yankees’ lack of depth. Boone’s decisions have also contributed to the questions surrounding the Yankees’ postseason record. In the 2024 World Series opener, he brought Nestor Cortes into a high-pressure situation despite the left-hander not having pitched for a month.

Freddie Freeman then hit a walk-off grand slam, giving Los Angeles a dramatic victory in extra innings. During the 2026 ALDS, Boone started McMahon twice despite his offensive struggles and used Trent Grisham in the leadoff spot during Game 3. These choices do not explain every loss, but they show why Boone’s in-game decisions remain a major part of the problem.

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The frustration stretches beyond individual seasons because Cashman has led the front office since 1998. Yes, the Yankees have 4 World Series titles, but the team was stacked with leaders like Derek Jeter, A-Rod, Marino Rivera, and CC Sabathia.

Once they left, this team has been going downhill. He has been there with the Yankees for 28 years and has 4 World Series titles; Ed Barrow (GM for the Yankees from 1920–1945) had 10 World Series titles, and George Weiss (GM for the Yankees from 1947–1960) had 7.

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Although these were long ago, having just 4 World Series in 28 years is not a good look. And the same goes for Boone. Boone came to the team as a manager in 2017, and since then, there hasn’t been one season where the Yankees have looked good enough to win the World Series. 2027 will be the 10th year with Boone as a manager, and the Yankees are still searching for a World Series title under him. The last manager to stay the longest with the Yankees without a World Series was Clark Griffith, and that WAS FROM 1903-1908!

And this is what fans mean when they say, “George Steinbrenner is rolling in his grave.”

George Steinbrenner built a reputation for demanding championships and making major changes when results fell short. Under Hal Steinbrenner, the organization has shown greater patience, even as the championship drought continues and early postseason exits become routine. The Yankees cannot reasonably expect to win the World Series every season as they did under George, and the game has changed since that era.

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However, 17 seasons without a championship make it difficult for fans to accept repeated failures without meaningful changes. The Yankees’ 2024 World Series loss exposed costly defensive errors and questionable managerial decisions, while their 2025 ALDS defeat highlighted offensive inconsistency and pitching struggles. In 2026, injuries further weakened the roster, but defensive mistakes, limited depth, and an inability to deliver in crucial moments remained familiar problems. Although the team made changes between seasons, the same weaknesses continued to surface against stronger postseason opponents.

Hal Steinbrenner has defended Boone’s work, arguing that the 2026 season’s failure could not be placed on the manager. Cashman’s new contract and Boone’s return show that ownership still trusts the current leadership to solve these problems. Yet after consecutive postseason disappointments, the Yankees must prove that continuity can produce a different result rather than simply repeating the same ending.