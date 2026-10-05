“Same Literal Playbook”: Yankees Warned They’re Making the Same Mistake All Over Again vs. Rays

The Toronto Blue Jays eliminated the New York Yankees from the 2025 ALDS, overpowering a lineup full of left-swinging hitters. Yet manager Aaron Boone has stuck to his right-hander-vs.-left-hander strategy this year. It worked just fine against the Boston Red Sox, but the same lineup managed only one hit against Tampa Bay Rays RHP Drew Rasmussen in Game 1 of the ALDS. Now ahead of Game 2, an analyst has cautioned the Yankees before they make the same mistake as last season.

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On Sunday’s episode of the “Talkin’ Yanks” podcast after the team’s 1-0 loss to the Rays, co-host Jake Storiale urged the Yankees to make a fundamental change in approach.

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“I’m just like in awe of the similarities of last year and the run-it-back Yanks,” said Storiale. “They threw 38 changeups. 29 of them were strikes. Last year, Gausman did it. Then Yesavage came in, another righty who throws pitches that dart away from lefties. And they ran the same lineup back.

“They go to Peralta tomorrow. Guess what Peralta did as soon as the Rays got him? He upped his change-up usage the last two months. If the Yankees don’t change it up, like, start Caballero. See if he can slap it around. Otherwise, we’re literally going to run it back. And we’re gonna have all our eight lefties, and we’re gonna have another pitcher just dump changeups and pitches that dart away from lefties, and we are in a spin cycle of run-it-back Yanks. Same literal playbook as last year.”

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The Yankees’ left-handed-dominated lineup created history in Game 2 of the Wild Card Series against the Boston Red Sox. With RHP Sonny Gray taking the mound, the Yankees used eight left-handed hitters. According to Elias Sports Bureau, no team has used so many left-handed batters in a single postseason game. Rookie shortstop George Lombard Jr. was the only right-hander in the lineup.

The Yankees followed the same script in ALDS Game 1 against the Tampa Bay Rays. But the strategy did not work in front of Drew Rasmussen, who went 8.0 innings deep and struck out 10. He allowed only one hit to Austin Wells during his 101-pitch outing.

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To dominate the lefty-heavy lineup, Rasmussen threw a career-high 28 changeups and shut the Yankees down in Game 1 of the ALDS.

A rejuvenated Freddy Peralta will take the mound in Game 2 of the ALDS. He is another RHP who might get away with the game if he throws a bunch of changeups, like Rasmussen. Notably, after the Mets traded Peralta to the Tampa Bay Rays, he increased his changeup usage from 21.1% to 32.8%.

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Hence, ahead of Game 2, the Yankees must bring a change to the lineup. According to analysts, Jose Caballero can be the key to the team’s success. With Caballero at third base, instead of Ryan McMahon, the Yankees can get an offensive boost. A former player for the Tampa Bay Rays, Caballero slashed .239 with 4 homers and 11 RBIs in 15 games against his old team since joining the Yankees.

The Yankees will aim to level the series when they play against the Rays again on Monday night.