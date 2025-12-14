Padres Forced Into U-Turn on Ex-Phillies Free Agent as Orioles Move to Boost Pete Alonso Power, Per Insider

Ranger Suarez is shaping up to be one of the quiet power pieces this season. The Phillies appear to be interested in letting him walk away in free agency, confident that their depth of rotation would absorb the move. That confidence, however, is creating an opportunity for someone else.

Now, for a while, the Padres looked like a real landing spot for Suarez, with rumor mills going on about it. But the idea didn’t last long.

Insider Jim Riley made it clear that the Padres’ plans have flipped entirely. “Originally I had the Padres,” Riley said. “This was all before they really got hammered with the financial stuff… they need to go backwards in terms of payroll.”

And honestly, what Jim Riley is saying makes sense, because outside of Manny Machado and Jackson Merrill, nearly everyone is suddenly in trade chatter. So them managing to snag a major free agent of material seems far from a reality. That U-turn now has shifted the spotlight to Baltimore.

The Baltimore Orioles already jolted the free-agent market with the Pete Alonso signing. It was not just a move that screamed, ‘home run.” It was about how games are controlled, and Alonso gives them an instant middle-of-the-order gravity—the kind that needs protection and run support. And this is where Ranger Suarez comes in.

Adding a reliable front end directly supports Polar Bear’s value by keeping games in the Orioles’ favor. More quality starts would mean fewer early deficits and fewer nights where Alonso’s power simply feels wasted.

Riley totally sees that connection, stating, “With strong confidence, I feel like the Orioles are a play here.” All while pointing out Baltimore’s “major improvements” across the lineup. So it lines up that the rotation has to match that energy.

Financially, Alonso’s signing would most likely remove Baltimore from the Framber Valdez sweepstakes, but it doesn’t remove them from the top tier completely. Suarez fits with them perfectly and brings them no chaos and no prospect loss

So if Baltimore wants Pete Alonso’s power to matter in October, then pairing him with Suarez might be the smartest thing to do.

Pete Alonso’s arrival puts Baltimore Orioles’ first base picture in flux

The Baltimore Orioles, by signing Pete Alonso to a five-year, $155 million deal, addressed their biggest weakness in one move—power. After a 2025 season where no Oriole topped 17 home runs, Alonso became the “it” player for them.

But here is the thing—when you add a star like Alonso, someone always feels it.

Let’s start with Ryan Mountcastle. Not long ago, he looked like Baltimore’s answer at first base. But lately it’s far more complex, given injuries have limited him to just 89 games in 2025, and the numbers dipped across the board even when he was on the field.

Now he is 28 years old and entering the final year of arbitration. The Baltimore Orioles have kept him around for a reason, but with Alonso locking down first base, Mountcastle’s path to playing every day just got a whole lot narrower.

Then there is Coby Mayo, and honestly, this is where things get interesting. Mayo got plenty of opportunities last season, with Mountcastle sidelined. The results were uneven at most, but his strong finish in September reminded everyone why the Orioles keep him around. But now with Alonso’s incoming, Mayo’s role is murky too.

With first base taken and Jordan Westberg set at third, Mayo looks like a very valuable trade chip if Baltimore wants to revamp their rotation. And as for Samuel Basallo, he is not going anywhere, but his usage changes. He could be the DH in case Baltimore still wants to keep his bat in the lineup alongside Adley Rutschman.

Alonso’s signing, sir, does make the Orioles scary now, and it also forces Elias to make some maybe tough decisions.